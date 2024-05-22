Darwin Nunez has been a lightning rod for criticism in recent months, which seemingly led to the striker deleting all posts about Liverpool from his Instagram.

Nunez attracted headlines at the beginning of May when, following the 4-2 win over Tottenham that saw him criticised for another glaring miss, he removed all trace of Liverpool from his public Instagram.

It led to speculation over the striker’s future, though it has since been widely reported that there are no plans to sell the No. 9 this summer.

But after an unhappy end to the campaign – and more scrutiny after he was spotted not applauding Jurgen Klopp during his guard of honour at Anfield – Nunez has vowed to avoid “even the good stuff” on social media.

“From the moment you start playing and until you retire, there will always be someone who will criticise you,” he told Uruguayan TV channel Canal 10.

“I avoid reading those comments; before, I did look at them a lot and it affected me.

“Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying, those negative comments that are directed towards you will always affect you.

“I ignore those comments because they are of no use to me.

“I never look at the negative comments on social media, at least now I’m not looking at anything, not even the good stuff.”

Any suggestion of a rift between Nunez and Klopp was quashed as the pair were filmed dancing together at the manager’s farewell party on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old has since updated his Instagram page to include a photo of himself and his family wearing Liverpool kits on the pitch at Anfield.

“If a game goes badly for me, I rely on my family,” Nunez continued.

“When things go badly for me, I get hot, but I try to laugh with my family and not show my son the anger I have.

“What happened in the game is already there, it’s already happened, and there is always revenge.”

Nunez has been a figure of ridicule for rival supporters throughout his two years in the Premier League so far, with ‘you’re just a s*** Andy Carroll’ a popular chant at away games.

That was the case during the trip to Nottingham Forest back in March, when Nunez was goaded by the home fans before scoring the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

“In that game, the Nottingham fans were singing to me. But I didn’t understand anything, thank goodness,” he recalled.

“I ended up scoring the goal [to win 1-0], and then the coach in the locker room said ‘screw them’.”