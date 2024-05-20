Jurgen Klopp‘s impact on Liverpool was immeasurable, and that shows in the tributes current and former players have paid to the departing manager.

Klopp’s time as Liverpool manager has ended, with the German leaving Merseyside to begin a life of semi-retirement after eight-and-a-half years in charge.

He leaves the club having won every trophy possible, with the squad in outstanding shape for his replacement and the infrastructure in place for ongoing success.

His legacy should not be defined in trophies, of course, as the tributes paid to Klopp on social media show.

Klopp’s current squad are “forever grateful”…

Thank you for everything you did for me, the club and the city. I wish you and your family all the best in life. Forever grateful,

YNWA!?? pic.twitter.com/QZHGLbQWF7 — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) May 20, 2024

Successful season and many thanks to the Manager believing in me?? pic.twitter.com/kjbu9MGc9P — Trey (@TreyNyoni) May 20, 2024

All the best Boss, You gave me a chance to live my childhood dream, I’ll always be Thankful. Legend ?? pic.twitter.com/09QVwuizyl — Harvey Blair (@harveyablair7) May 20, 2024

Lovren, Lucas and more lauded his impact on them…

You showed me the way how to get up when everyone beats you up. You showed me the way when nobody is believing in you, how to believe in yourself. You showed me the way how to be a man in difficult times. You showed me the way how to respect and love each other in thought… pic.twitter.com/IA50GBXNzH — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 20, 2024

What a manager but more importantly what a MAN. The last dance started and I would like to thanks Klopp for everything he das done for LFC.

I learned a lot with him as a player and as a man. He showed that together you can achieve anything and alone you go nowhere.

He changed… pic.twitter.com/Oab00CCnbu — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) May 19, 2024

Was a pleasure to play under you boss?? https://t.co/QnZsO9XnFF — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) May 19, 2024

And a host of legends summed up their view as fans…

Thanks for the memories Jurgen ?? pic.twitter.com/oeZVGZ2rP5 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 19, 2024

Danke, Jurgen!