This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“He changed the club” – Liverpool players’ social media tributes to Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp‘s impact on Liverpool was immeasurable, and that shows in the tributes current and former players have paid to the departing manager.

Klopp’s time as Liverpool manager has ended, with the German leaving Merseyside to begin a life of semi-retirement after eight-and-a-half years in charge.

He leaves the club having won every trophy possible, with the squad in outstanding shape for his replacement and the infrastructure in place for ongoing success.

His legacy should not be defined in trophies, of course, as the tributes paid to Klopp on social media show.

 

Klopp’s current squad are “forever grateful”…

 

Lovren, Lucas and more lauded his impact on them…

 

And a host of legends summed up their view as fans…

Danke, Jurgen!

