Jurgen Klopp was in a sharing mood as he sat down with Liverpool fans one last time, and he revealed he has already spoken to Arne Slot and a number of his backroom staff.

The Reds boss – we can still call him that for a couple more days! – was back in the city on Tuesday evening for his farewell event, an enlightening and emotional evening for all.

But, as ever, Klopp was quick with a joke to lighten the mood, and that includes when the focus was turned towards his successor.

When asked if he had shared a call with Slot and how it went, Klopp replied jokingly: “It was s**t!”

A big belly laugh later, and he added: “He is a good guy, we had a really good talk. A really good talk.

“I spoke to pretty much everybody in the leadership team [that will come in]. He is a good manager, a really good manager.”

Slot confirmed his intention to call Klopp for advice earlier this month, and it is nice that the pair were able to share words ahead of the handover of responsibilities.

There were few other mentions of the Dutchman throughout Klopp’s farewell event, but the German did have time for a good laugh when it came to not winning the quadruple.

He was tickled by the idea of a new manager coming in after the team had just won a quadruple, talk about lofty expectations to manage in your first season!

Instead, Klopp was insistent once more that the foundations are there for Slot and his team to pick up and run with.

Sipke Hulshoff is to arrive as Slot’s assistant, while Ruben Peeters will take on the role as first team lead physical performance coach.