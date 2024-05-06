Arne Slot has confirmed his intention to call Jurgen Klopp for advice on managing Liverpool when he takes over as head coach at the end of the current campaign.

Like Klopp, Slot oversaw his penultimate home game in charge of Feyenoord on Sunday, with a 5-0 victory over PEC Zwolle coming as his side finished second in the Eredivisie.

There were emotional scenes in De Kuip – with thousands of fans not permitted to attend the final game of the season against Excelsior on May 19 – as the 45-year-old bid an informal farewell.

Speaking to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele in his post-match press conference, Slot was asked whether he planned to speak to Klopp before inheriting his job – as the German had offered.

“I think it’s normal that if you go to a new club, and if that would be Liverpool, then it’s normal that you contact the former coach,” he replied.

Arne Slot on whether he will call Jurgen Klopp for an unofficial handover and ask him for advice when he becomes Liverpool boss #LFC ??? https://t.co/QrgBlAmK5x pic.twitter.com/mgu9D0omQz — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) May 6, 2024

“I did this when I went to Feyenoord as well; when I became head coach of AZ it wasn’t necessary, because the former head coach, I worked with him for two years.

“So it’s not more than normal that all the knowledge a person has who worked a few years at that club, and in this situation even for nine years, that you contact him.

“But apart from that, I know his assistant Pepijn Lijnders quite well.

“But if there’s an official confirmation – the way I look at it now when the season is done – it would be strange if I wouldn’t call him.”

Elsewhere in his press conference, Slot admitted to watching the start of Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Tottenham before turning his focus to PEC Zwolle, describing Mo Salah‘s header as “a great goal.”

The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes was among the Merseyside journalists in attendance, with the Feyenoord head coach explained the announcement will come “in the next days and weeks.”

“I saw a few minutes of the game but we had to come to the stadium,” Slot explained.

“Just the first goal, a great goal. It was a good win from Liverpool. If the official confirmation is there, and I go there, I will watch a lot of games from them.

“Sometimes in life, opportunities come along and you have to listen. I have made that choice for myself. In the next days and weeks, you will see the announcement.”

Referencing a failed approach from Tottenham last summer, Slot added: “Last year I made the choice to stay and now, I probably made another choice.”