It has been just a few days since Jurgen Klopp had his final game as Liverpool manager, but the German has already discovered a new passion.

Klopp bid an emotional goodbye to Liverpool on Sunday before partying the night away at the Titanic Hotel. Since the weekend, he has gone on holiday where he has been turning his hand to his second love, padel.

Speaking to Instagram followers on Friday, Klopp said: “Now what I’m doing, I try – no, no, I follow – my other big passion. I try to improve my padel game.

“Started two days ago, today’s my third session and I started on extremely low level. Didn’t play for a while and felt it immediately but step by step I will get there.”

The German enjoys the tennis-like sport so much that he even had a court installed at Melwood and the new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

At the moment Klopp is playing his padel abroad, but he will soon return to Liverpool as he takes part in a Q&A night at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, May 28.

“Five days ago was the, wow, the big goodbye and I still try to process everything what happened that day and in the days around,” the 56-year-old added.

“So, slightly settled now but I’m actually not sure if I said it clear enough, thank you. Thank you for everything, thank you for the love, thank you for the support.

“Yeah, it was a wonderful day and the best experience I could have ever imagined really, outstanding.”

He will also be returning to Liverpool to watch Taylor Swift at Anfield on one of her three Liverpool dates, June 13, 14 or 15.

Klopp’s wife, Ulla, bought tickets to see one of the shows, he revealed during a staff Q&A in his final week at the club, also disclosing he then started singing ‘Shake It Off’ to her, as per the Athletic.

It is safe to say it will be a slightly different experience for Klopp on that next trip to Anfield!