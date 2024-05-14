After rumoured interest from Liverpool came to nothing last summer, OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is now claimed to be available for a bargain price.

Last summer, the rumour mill on Merseyside was dominated by two names: Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

The French midfielders were widely touted as part of the regeneration of Jurgen Klopp‘s engine room, with supporters convinced they were ideal signings.

Ultimately, neither made the switch to Anfield, with Liverpool instead bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and – after bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia failed – Wataru Endo.

Thuram stayed at Nice and Kone, who spent much of the transfer window injured, remained at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Liverpool could enter the market for a midfielder again this summer as Thiago prepares to depart, but it remains to be seen who they could target.

It is interesting, though, that French publication Nice-Matin reports that, with one year left on his deal, Nice could now sell Thuram for between €15 million (£12.9m) and €20 million (£17.2m).

However, it is explained that Thuram’s form has been “far from expectations” this season, which led to a frosty reception from supporters at times, though he has “finished strong at the end of the season.”

Thuram has made 27 appearances for Nice this season, the majority of which have come as a No. 8, while he also featured for France U23s in two friendlies in March.

That is likely to see him involved at the Olympics at the end of July, which could of course hamper any transition to a new club.

Whether Liverpool would even consider a move for the 23-year-old is questionable, with there contact with the player’s representatives last summer before interest ended upon the arrival of Szoboszlai.

Ibrahima Konate spoke on more than one occasion of his desire to play alongside his “little brother” at Anfield, though, and if another midfielder is required, perhaps the deal could be revisited.

Nice-Matin‘s report adds that Thuram’s team-mate, Jean-Clair Todibo, will “inevitably” leave Nice in the summer, and the centre-back has also been on Liverpool’s radar.

It could be argued that centre-back is more of a priority position heading into the transfer window, with Joel Matip likely to leave on a free transfer.