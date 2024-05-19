It’s Jurgen Klopp‘s final game as Liverpool manager, with Wolves visiting Anfield on the last day of the Premier League season. We’re live with tissues at the ready.

Kickoff is at 4pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today's blog is run by Harry McMullen

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jota, Nunez

Wolves: Sa; S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha; Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Neto, H.Bueno, Doyle, Gonzalez, Chirewa, Fraser

Our coverage updates automatically below:

