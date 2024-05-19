★ PREMIUM
Saturday, May 18, 2024: The official matchday programme featuring manager Jürgen Klopp before he last game in charge of the club seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield.
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Wolves – Follow Jurgen Klopp’s final game here!

It’s Jurgen Klopp‘s final game as Liverpool manager, with Wolves visiting Anfield on the last day of the Premier League season. We’re live with tissues at the ready.

Kickoff is at 4pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jota, Nunez

Wolves: Sa; S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha; Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Neto, H.Bueno, Doyle, Gonzalez, Chirewa, Fraser

Our coverage updates automatically below:

