With Man City‘s title win a footnote on the Premier League‘s final weekend, Liverpool owner John Henry‘s wife, Linda Pizzuti, mocked their celebration.

Man City sealed the title on the final day of the Premier League through a 3-1 victory over West Ham, which earned a fourth consecutive triumph.

There were few headlines outside of Manchester, however, with broadcasters and journalists instead focused on Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell at Anfield.

That is partly due to Man City winning the title is now expected, but also that their achievements are undoubtedly tainted by their 115 charges of breaching spending rules.

Even in winning the treble in 2022/23, lifting the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, there weren’t many who truly cared.

Man City‘s social media admin even found themselves preoccupied by their rivals after Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the title, taking to Twitter to joke ‘This Means Four’.

A jibe over the slogan ‘This Means More’, and repeated assertions from the likes of Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold that success genuinely means more, it was typical of a club whose players taunted Reds who were “battered in the streets” outside Anfield.

It did not go unnoticed on Merseyside, either, with Pizzuti – who was part of the post-match ceremony alongside her husband and fellow Fenway Sports Group figureheads – taking to Instagram to respond.

“A sincere congratulations to Man City – Premier League champions!” she wrote, with a screenshot of their ‘This Means Four’ post.

“So much respect for this tremendous achievement. Thanks for thinking of us on your special day.”

?? “Everybody is overspending, we didn't!” Jurgen Klopp discusses what he understands is the ‘Liverpool way’ ? pic.twitter.com/4bHf9Co7Wf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Klopp reiterated his appreciation for FSG operating in “the Liverpool way” while “everybody is overspending.”

“The clubs with the most money, with the best managers, with the best team, they win it,” he explained.

“We didn’t have the best manager, we never had the best team, but for a while we definitely played the best football. And I love that.

“And in a world where, if you want to improve, everybody is overspending, we didn’t! We don’t do it, we don’t overspend, so we’re a completely rock solid club.

“People tell you ‘you don’t spend enough’ and you think ‘what the heck do you want?!’. We spend what we have, if we spend more we have the same problems as everybody else.

“And it’s not that they throw peanuts at us, we earn good money, so that’s how it is, because we developed in that direction.

“So I understand this as the Liverpool way. I’m not from Liverpool and other people have to judge that, but that’s how I understand it.

“And if I misunderstood it, then I’m gone and who cares – you can explain it to the next one!”