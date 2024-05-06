Harvey Elliott was superb in Liverpool’s 4-2 win at home to Tottenham, with several players producing improved performances.

The Reds hosted Tottenham in a Premier League clash that, a month ago, was predicted to feel much more important than what came to pass in reality.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were 4-0 up early in the second half following goals from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Elliott, before the visitors got two goals back.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Elliott (8.8) was exceptional at Anfield, so it was no surprise to see him easily walk away with the highest overall rating.

The 20-year-old not only scored a stunning goal to put Liverpool 4-0 up, but his all-round quality and work-rate shone while playing in midfield, rather than on the right wing.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo hailed a “superb second half” by Elliott, while Goal’s Mark Doyle thought he “has every chance of becoming a regular next season.”

In second place was Robertson (7.8), who scored his second goal in seven days, producing another good performance in the process.

TIA’s Henry Jackson thought the Scot was “a bundle of energy down the left-hand side”, adding that he is “still a force to be reckoned with.”

Salah (7.4) was next up, following a far better showing after weeks of iffy form.

Mark Doyle felt that the Egyptian “began the game like a man on a mission”, prior to opening the scoring and providing an assist.

The lowest score of the afternoon went to Wataru Endo (6.3), with the Japanese solid enough but clearly dipping in recent weeks.

Ian Doyle felt that the midfielder “struggled” with the pace of the game, while Jackson said he was “tidy in possession, if a little limited.”

Liverpool now have eight days off before their final away game of the season – a trip to Aston Villa on May 13 (8pm BST).