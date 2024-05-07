Darwin Nunez has been in the spotlight after deleting Instagram posts and unconvincing performances, and now Luis Suarez has seized his chance to send his countryman a message.

Nunez’s future has been considered far and wide of late, and he only added fuel to the fire by deleting every photo of himself in a Liverpool kit after the win over Tottenham.

Liverpool are currently showing ‘no indication‘ of giving up on their No. 9, but he is at one of his lowest points since joining the club.

With criticism coming at him more fiercely, Suarez made the most of an opportunity to pass on a message to his fellow Uruguayan after Nunez replied with ‘idol’ to his most recent post on X.

Liverpool’s former No. 7 was celebrating reaching 500 club goals on social media, and he told Nunez: “Thank you scorer for always being there! Always remember POSITIVE and looking forward!”

Gracias goleador por estar siempre! Acordate siempre POSITIVO y mirando hacia adelante! ???? — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) May 7, 2024

It does not take a genius to read between the lines on that one, especially considering all the questions and criticism coming the way of Nunez of late.

The No. 9 looks up to Suarez and has readily admitted to seeking advice from him since making the move to Anfield, whether that be adjusting to the English game or overcoming adversity.

The message is simple in its nature but hits the nail on the head, with Nunez needing to remain positive as he sees out the season and transitions into life with a new Liverpool manager.

He has increased his output from last season to now, with 18 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances to date, compared to his 15 goals and four assists from 42 games in his debut campaign.