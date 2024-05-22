Bookmakers appear to be preparing for the worst for Man City ahead of the verdict on 115 charges of breaching financial rules, with relegation odds slashed.

A hearing over Man City‘s financial charges by the Premier League is expected to be held before the end of the year, with a verdict slated for 2025.

It remains to be seen how the club could be punished if found guilty of any or all of their 115 breaches, but the possibility of relegation has been floated.

That is an eventuality that bookmakers are considering, with odds of Man City dropping down to at least the Championship at the end of next season being slashed.

Man City are currently 25/1 to be relegated from the Premier League, with six clubs considered more likely to retain their place in the top flight.

Liverpool and Arsenal have the longest odds at 2000/1, with Man United and Tottenham next at 250/1, Newcastle at 150/1 and Aston Villa at 100/1.

That Man City are considered at risk of relegation among bookmakers comes despite Pep Guardiola’s side lifting a fourth consecutive title at the weekend.

Realistically, there is no chance of Man City exiting the Premier League on performance, with the shortening of odds coming due to the threat of sanctions if found guilty.

There will be no inside knowledge of the situation, of course, though bookmakers’ odds are typically reflective of betting trends.

Man City’s 115 charges explained

Man City are facing 54 charges of failing to provide accurate financial information for seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 and 14 charges of failing to provide accurate details for player and manager payments from the same period.

There are five charges of failing to comply with UEFA’s rules including FFP from 2013/14 to 2017/18 and seven charges of breaching Premier League‘s PSR rules between 2015/16 and 2017/18.

The remaining 35 charges are for failure to cooperate with Premier League investigations from December 2018 to February 2023.

Per BBC Sport, the independent commission tasked with overseeing the case has “limitless powers,” which means Man City “could be kicked out of the Premier League or have a massive fine imposed – or both.”

“Alternatively, they might suffer a huge points deduction imposed at a specific time, including at the start of a new season,” a recent report explains.

“However, any of these require a guilty verdict. Clearly, City argue they are innocent and nothing should happen.”