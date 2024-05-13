Pep Guardiola has shared his view that “unbelievable” bad luck in front of goal played a key role in Liverpool’s failed Premier League title charge.

And the Man City boss insists the Reds remain an incredible team of “winners” having returned to their usual standard under Jurgen Klopp this term.

The Spaniard was responding to suggestions that, as they aim for a fourth consecutive title, Man City‘s dominance of the Premier League has become boring.

But he believes the strength of City’s rivals is enough to refute that claim and said: “It’s not boring, it’s nice.

“I saw Liverpool in the last weeks could not fight with Arsenal, but do you know the way they lose the chance to go and fight to the end?

“I saw the game against Crystal Palace second half, the game against United – the chances they missed looked unbelievable, you cannot believe it.

“I saw, I asked give me all the chances Liverpool missed, but missed without a ‘keeper, nothing, and they missed it. And for that reason they are not fighting to the end.

“They are losers? No. They are failures? No. They are incredible, the same team that fights against us these many, many years. In the end, tell me how these incredible attacking players Liverpool has, they don’t score a goal? For that reason, they didn’t win, it can happen.

“But what’s important with Liverpool is that they are winners because in the end they fought for four titles, being there.

“Playing against Atalanta… did you see yesterday (Sunday) Atalanta-Roma? The performance they have done, it’s unbelievable, they can beat you. I remember years ago when I said Borussia Dortmund, easy for Manchester City!

“Look, I would love to be in Borussia Dortmund’s position right now and go to Wembley in a few weeks to play the final.”

“Man United should have won all the titles!”

Guardiola also hit out at claims that City’s financial advantage is the only reason for their recent success, asking why big-spending Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal have not collected trophies with similar frequency.

He continued: It’s boring? It’s not, it’s so difficult. But before, it was the money!

“If that was the reason why, Manchester United should have won all the titles, all of them. And the second? Chelsea, all the titles. And the third? Arsenal, all the titles. Because they spend much more money in the last five/six years than us.

“They should be there, they are not there. For that reason Girona should not be in the Champions League in Spain, or Leicester should not have won the Premier League years ago.

“Now it’s boring? It’s not boring. It’s so difficult to be here again and again and now we want to take it.”