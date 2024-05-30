Arne Slot is in the city as he gears up to officially take over at Liverpool on June 1, but reports have also surfaced over work permit issues for one of his key men from Feyenoord.

Slot days away from starting

The Dutchman is just days away from his official start date, and after being first seen on Merseyside last week, he remains in the city ahead of his June 1 start date.

The Echo‘s Paul Gorst reiterated that he is already in town and will be getting acquainted with his new home ahead of a big move for himself and his family.

With no players to oversee over the coming weeks, there will be plenty of time for talks with Liverpool’s new hierarchy and the little matter of summer transfers!

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, was spotted leaving the city on Wednesday in a private plane after his final farewell – the new era at Liverpool truly is upon us!

5 things today: Transfer talk and work permit issues

Levi Colwill remains of interest to Liverpool after they flirted with the centre-back last summer – but a transfer from Chelsea feels unlikely

Ibrahima Konate is attracting reports of interest from PSG, but the Frenchman continues to hold talks with Liverpool over a new contract

Work permit issues are proving troublesome for Liverpool and Etienne Reijnen, a key man for Slot, with the analyst and technical advisor feeling the brunt of the Brexit fallout

Jurgen Klopp had some laughs at the expense of FSG when he spoke of their “dumbest idea ever,” that being selling and then buying back Melwood! Remains baffling

Speaking of FSG, the club’s owners appear to be moving closer to expanding their portfolio into the NBA after an attractive £60 billion media deal was agreed

Latest Liverpool FC news

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has hinted Ryan Gravenberch was a touch lucky with his Euros selection due to injuries elsewhere – bet that’s good for building confidence… (De Telegraaf)

Alisson was said to have had approaches in March from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but he is happy at Liverpool, says Fabrizio Romano – corroborating what David Lynch reported for TIA

Mark Clattenburg has mentioned Liverpool scoring against Nottingham Forest after the drop ball again, saying they could have won a corner and scored (Ben Heath Podcast)

Chatter from around the leagues…

With Vincent Kompany now at Bayer Munich – it’s still strange to write that – ex-Red Craig Bellamy is a candidate to take over at Burnley as he will not make the move to Germany (Independent)

The Carabao Cup is to adopt a new ‘seeding mechanism’ which will ensure no teams competing in the Champions League or Europa League will draw each other due to fixture congestion (The Telegraph)

Man United are interested in Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite, but the Blues would want close to £80 million for the centre-back – probably better value than Harry Maguire ever was (Independent)

Something we’re watching…

There is no such thing as too much Klopp, and luckily for you, we have more footage to share from his farewell event earlier this week.

From his selfie with the crowd to Arne Slot and Barcelona…

Enjoy your evening, Reds!