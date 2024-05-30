Taking over as Liverpool manager, Arne Slot will bring some of his backroom staff from Feyenoord with him, but work permit issues are reportedly hampering the process.

Slot is ready to assume the position of head coach on June 1 officially, but at least one of his assistants is facing obstacles, slowing down their move to Liverpool.

Etienne Reijnen, analyst and technical advisor at Feyenoord, formed part of the package finalised with the Dutch club to take Slot and his team to Liverpool.

However, Algemeen Dagblad report that he is facing issues obtaining a work permit.

Journalist Mikos Gouka wrote: “The talented trainer does not yet have a work permit, which is no longer easy to obtain in England. Slot and Liverpool still want him, but there is a chance that Reijnen will remain at De Kuip (Feyenoord’s stadium).”

Since the United Kingdom left the European Union, it has been more difficult for UK and EU citizens to work abroad as a result of the UK forfeiting its right to live and work freely in other European countries.

In theory, Reijnen should be able to obtain a work permit as he is a ‘skilled worker’ and has a job waiting for him, but AD explained that the assistant trainer does not yet have the correct coaching qualifications.

“That was also the reason why he always stayed in the stands during matches in Rotterdam, where he succeeded Marino Pusic, who left for Shakhtar Donetsk,” the report stated.

“Reijnen was also not officially given the position of assistant coach in Rotterdam, but the title ‘analyst & technical staff advisor’.”

There shouldn’t be such problems for Slot’s assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, though the 49-year-old is also still to be officially confirmed as a Liverpool employee.

Virgil van Dijk effectively confirmed his appointment, though, when he told NOS: “I am very happy for him (Slot) and his family.

“And also for Sipke (Hulshoff) of course, despite the fact that he will not be here (at the Netherlands camp).”

Van Dijk is referring to how Hulshoff stepped down from his role with the Netherlands, as Ronald Koeman’s assistant ahead of Euro 2024, further adding to the likelihood that he will soon be announced as Liverpool assistant manager.