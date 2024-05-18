Arne Slot publicly confirmed he will take over as Liverpool head coach on Friday, which attracted criticism from fans ahead of Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell game.

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer [at Liverpool] next year,” Slot told reporters ahead of Feyenoord’s clash with Excelsior this weekend.

It was the first direct acknowledgement from the 45-year-old that he will succeed Klopp at the end of the season, after weeks of coy responses to questions over his future.

Feyenoord then announced that Slot will lead his side out for the final time on Sunday, with Excelsior visitors to De Kuip.

But Slot’s comments have not gone down universally well with Liverpool supporters, with many of the feeling that he has shown a lack of respect as Klopp prepares to say goodbye.

The sense is that, while the Dutchman is clearly eager to make the next step in his career, he would have been better served with replies of ‘no comment’ until the time was right.

However, there is a simple explanation why Slot had to make his announcement ahead of the weekend – as he himself is left to bid farewell to Feyenoord.

While Slot’s association with Feyenoord may not run as deep as Klopp at Liverpool, he has brought success back to Rotterdam with their first Eredivisie title in six years in 2022/23, finishing in the top three in all three seasons.

As such, the club and its fans have the same right to honour his time at De Kuip as their counterparts on Merseyside.

If the open secret was kept just that, there would have been a lingering doubt over his final game in charge.

There is also the small matter of Feyenoord needing to find a replacement, with their search for a successor likely well underway.

Friday brought the news that Robin van Persie would leave his position as Feyenoord U18s manager to take over as head coach of SC Heerenveen.

That ruled out one possible candidate, while suggestions of interest in Klopp’s No. 2, Pepijn Lijnders, were quashed earlier in the week as he took the Red Bull Salzburg job.

Former Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin has been touted as a candidate, with the 35-year-old currently assistant manager at Dortmund.

This uncertainty would be made worse the longer Slot kept the fans in the dark, which made a confirmation over his future a no-brainer.

Klopp is unlikely to have seen it as disrespectful – with the manager having already given his verdict on Slot taking over – and any frustration among fans should be put aside, with all focus on Sunday at Anfield.