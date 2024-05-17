Arne Slot has now confirmed he will be Liverpool head coach next season, with Feyenoord finally announcing he is due to lead his final game for the club.

It has long been known that Slot will take over as head coach at Anfield when Jurgen Klopp departs, but there is yet to be an official unveiling.

Until now, there was no public acceptance from Feyenoord that their manager was overseeing his final weeks, though that has changed ahead of Sunday’s clash with Excelsior.

Like Klopp, Slot held his final pre-match press conference on Friday, telling reporters: “I can confirm that I will become the trainer there (at Liverpool) next year.”

Afterwards, his club then posted a farewell montage on social media.

The Arne Slot era is coming to an end… ? Let's enjoy the last moments. pic.twitter.com/iIvj8pJzUo — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) May 17, 2024

“We have made the best memories, let’s enjoy the last one,” was Feyenoord’s message, confirming it will be the 45-year-old’s final game in charge.

In his press conference, Slot openly admitted that he would be joining Liverpool, comparing the situation that of his former assistant Marino Pusic, who left to take over as Shakhtar Donetsk head coach in October.

“The fact that you know that it is coming, that helps to do it in a nice way, both from the club to me and from me to the people I have worked with,” Slot is quoted by 1908.nl.

“If you are in the middle of the season and leave, then perhaps the personal issue will come out of nowhere.

“People may still think that the process works like this, that first the clubs are informed and then the coaches or players are informed, but the process does not work like that.

“As an individual you already know. Marino Pusic of course knew for a longer time that Shakhtar was interested than the moment he told me or that the club knew. The same goes for me with Liverpool.

“So yes, if you abruptly leave during the season, it is a different farewell than the end of the season, when everyone has seen it coming for weeks.”

As with Klopp at Liverpool, the news has – at least internally – allowed plans to be put in place for Feyenoord and their fans to send their coach off in the best way.

It is likely that an official announcement will be made not long after the season ends, though Liverpool’s focus will first be on waving goodbye to one of the best managers the club has seen.