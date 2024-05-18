Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a crucial member of Liverpool’s behind-the-scenes staff will also leave the club this summer, as Ray Haughan departs after 16 years.

Sunday will be the last day at Liverpool FC for many of the club’s backroom team, including at least seven members of Klopp’s coaching staff.

Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos, John Achterberg, Jack Robinson, Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger are already known to be departing.

Liverpool are also set to see Haughan, the club’s general manager of first-team operations, move on after 16 years at Anfield.

Klopp confirmed the news himself in his programme notes ahead of his final game in charge against Wolves.

Haughan joined Liverpool from Bolton in 2008, initially as team admin manager before becoming first-team operations manager in 2016 and then being promoted again in 2019.

In his current role, the long-serving figure ensured day-to-day life at the club ran smoothly, including managing players’ schedules, organising travel and planning pre-season logistics.

He could often be seen watching on during matchdays from the tunnel or near the dugout, while he would join players and staff for celebrations on the pitch.

Klopp praised his input as Liverpool made a phased return to training during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, describing it as a “massive organisational challenge.”

“What Ray Haughan did in that department is unbelievable,” the manager told LiverpoolFC.com.

Huge changes off the field at Liverpool

Haughan’s exit comes as Fenway Sports Group oversee seismic change off the field at Liverpool this summer, instigated by Klopp’s resignation in November.

Further staff departures can be expected, with FSG’s arriving CEO of football Michael Edwards presiding over the situation as a new era begins.

Edwards has already appointed Richard Hughes as sporting director and David Woodfine as assistant sporting director, while Arne Slot will replace Klopp as head coach.

Slot is due to be joined by Feyenoord staff members Sipke Hulshoff, Etienne Reijnen and Ruben Peeters, with more appointments to come.

Julian Ward, former Liverpool sporting director, has also agreed to join FSG in the new role of technical director, while Pedro Marques arrives from Benfica as director of football development.

It remains to be seen how Haughan will be replaced, though the immediate effect of his departure will be softened as plans for pre-season are already in place.

Liverpool are set to tour the United States for the first time since 2019, with friendlies against Real Betis (in Pittsburgh), Arsenal (Philadelphia) and Man United (Columbia).