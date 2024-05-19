The final game of the season is upon us, and that means Jurgen Klopp‘s last dance is too. Wolves are the visitors on an emotional afternoon. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The day we never wanted to arrive is here. Klopp will lead the team for one final time before bidding farewell – we can feel the tears building already!

There will be no better way to send him off than with a win, and that is what he will be aiming for at Anfield this afternoon.

For one last time, up Jurgen’s Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4pm (BST) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on the Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

