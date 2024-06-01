Wednesday’s news includes Liverpool being close to completing a new signing, while there has also been good news regarding Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool closing in on signing

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a new addition, but you may not have realised!

Writing for This Is Anfield, David Lynch reports that the Reds are closing in on a deal to sign 15-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves.

As Lynch writes, “it is not the sort of acquisition that tends to get fans’ pulses racing” but it forms part of a transfer policy that has proven extremely fruitful.

Read more on why these young additions are so significant for the club here.

We won’t judge you for not knowing much about Ayman, but acquiring young homegrown talent for £1.5 million is always exciting.

6 other things today: Bajectic boost & ticket “frustrations”

Good news! Stefan Bajcetic is set to enjoy a full pre-season for Liverpool as he will not represent Spain at the Olympics. An injury-free campaign is badly needed!

Spirit of Shankly say Liverpool have acknowledged fans’ huge “frustrations” regarding ticket issues on the club’s official website – it’s really not good enough

Anderson Arroyo finally looks set to leave Anfield on a permanent transfer after six years and ZERO games!

Liverpool face a reunion with former coach Neil Critchley after the Reds’ under-21s were drawn against his Blackpool side in the group stage of the EFL Trophy

Liverpool FC Women are willing to break club transfer record for 19-year-old attacker Olivia Smith – the Canadian is a big talent

Latest Liverpool FC News

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has defended Darwin Nunez amid plenty of criticism of late, admitting he only has one concern about him (Sport Witness)

Adrian isn’t leaving Liverpool for a ‘sabbatical’, instead planning to be first choice back at Real Betis, battling fellow veteran Claudio Bravo for the No.1 spot (Diario de Sevilla)

Liverpool are believed to be in pole position to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri – the source seems questionable, mind! (Abdel Hamed)

Other chat from elsewhere

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal reportedly want to sign Man United attacker Alejandro Garnacho. It’s hard to see him going at his age! (Alkass TV Sports)

Chelsea are said to be keen on signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo this summer – he is valued at around £70 million (Telegraph)

Anthony Gordon fell off his mountain bike during off-pitch activities with England at Euro 2024 – he is not an injury doubt for Sunday’s clash with Slovakia, though (Sky Sports)

What you should read…

Joanna Durkan has dissected a strong Liverpool midfield heading into next season, pointing out one glaring missing piece that needs to be addressed…

> READ: Arne Slot inherits a midfield in its prime – but there’s an obvious missing piece

Listen to this…

In Episode 1 of Wataru Endo‘s podcast ‘RED MACHINE’, the Japan captain discusses Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, world-class teammates and much more.

This is a great listen…