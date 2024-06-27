After six years on Liverpool’s books without a single appearance at any level, 24-year-old Anderson Arroyo looks set for a permanent transfer to end his long cycle of loan spells.

The Colombian signed for the club as an 18-year-old in 2018 from Colombian side Fortaleza, and in the years since has never featured for the club but has instead been sent on eight different loan spells.

A contract extension signed in 2022 allows him to stay at Anfield until next summer, but Diaro de Burgos report that he is expected to join Spanish side Burgos CF on a three-year deal.

The report states that the “agreement between the player and the Castilian club is complete” but “small issues with Liverpool still need to be resolved.”

Indications are that they will be solved imminently to allow Arroyo to join the club he spent the second half of 2023/24 with.

Arroyo made 16 appearances for Burgos last season and clearly made an impression as their sporting director, Michu, is the one conducting the deal.

If you’re wondering why the 24-year-old has not been able to either play or train with Liverpool, it is due to his inability to secure a UK work permit.

A move this summer allows Liverpool to collect a transfer fee, though it will be for a small amount you expect, and give the defender the chance to settle in one place after so many years on the move.

He has spent six of his eight loan spells in Spain – with Salamanca, Mirandes, Alaves, Andorra and Burgos – but also spent time with clubs in Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Burgos play in the second tier of Spanish football and have valued Arroyo’s versatility across the backline, which enables him to be utilised at right-back, left-back and centre-back.