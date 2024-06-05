Liverpool supporters have been reacting to the Premier League fixtures being released, with five things standing out from the schedule.

The Arne Slot era at Liverpool will begin with a lunchtime kick-off away to newly-promoted Ipswich.

It will be a baptism of fire for Slot as the Portman Road atmosphere will surely be at its best for their first Premier League match since 2002.

After playing Brentford at Anfield, the Reds then travel to Old Trafford with an early opportunity to get over last season’s failings against Man United.

At the other end of the campaign, the run-in is a tricky one. Liverpool must play Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, before finishing the season away at Brighton then home to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool supporters have been reacting to the new Premier League fixtures.

The early kick-off

an early kickoff with a newly promoted side is something we should get used to — Sendi LFC (@Rusticossendi) June 18, 2024

“Not an easy game, especially with a new man in charge for us!” – David Lee Jones on Facebook.

Of course we get the 12.30. Bet Slot was fully expecting this after his chat with Kloppo. https://t.co/ZhXQzCqfTD — The Liverpool Way (@theliverpoolway) June 18, 2024

“Early kick off at Ipswich! Right out of the gates, not a thought for the traveling fans.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

Using one of your 12.30 kick offs on the opening weekend is good actually. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) June 18, 2024

A 12:30 KO ain’t bad if you come back from rest you gotta understand the problem ain’t in the 12:30 it’s what comes before and after the match in a hectic schedule in this case it’s normal — Aly Hosny (@AlyHosny19) June 18, 2024

A difficult run-in

“It’s great to get a home game on the last day of the season, we’re long overdue a trophy lift in front of a jam packed Anfield crowd, even more so as we were so cruelly deprived of that in 2020.” – Steve on Facebook.

Leicester should be a win, we’ve got a good record against Spurs so I’m confident that’s a win. Chelsea will be difficult, Arsenal at home our record is good but will be vvv hard. Brighton and palace should be wins. — callum (@Callum___Moran) June 18, 2024

I don't mean to alarm you but Liverpool's last game of the season is not at home to Wolves — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) June 18, 2024

“Not a bad start , looks a interesting run in end of season though.” – Alan Turner on Facebook.

May,s full of banana skins mate !! — Matt laner (@LanerMatt42106) June 18, 2024

Difficult to say the least! Looks like the league favour Man City again considering the run in they have given to them! — Neil Webb (@Neil_Webb321) June 18, 2024

Merry Christmas, Everton

With Liverpool playing Everton on December 7, that definitely falls on a date where it is just about acceptable to be singing ‘Merry Christmas, Everton‘.

Any excuse to remind the Blues of Sadio Mane‘s injury-time winner in 2016!

We get to sing merry Christmas Everton again — sturridge is the goat+chris brown the goat (@buckz_lfc) June 18, 2024

Man City then Newcastle

On the weekend of November 30, Liverpool will host Man City at Anfield before heading up to the north east in the following midweek to play Newcastle.

The same tricky pattern will then be repeated in February, with a trip to the Etihad closely followed by a midweek clash at Anfield against the Magpies.

One fan pointed out that this may not be an issue, though.

Newcastle midweek really helpful I think. Not the kind of team we'd want off a week long break. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) June 18, 2024

Don’t pencil times in yet

As we know, the Premier League and their broadcasters love to mess with the fixtures, sometimes announcing scheduling changes just a couple of weeks before games are due to take place.

The fixtures released on Tuesday morning are just a guide, with the times of most of Liverpool’s games likely to change for television or due to involvement in cups.

Only 3 of Liverpool's 38 Premier League games kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday last season (2 at Anfield, one at Forest) so don't go planning your life around today's fixture release just yet #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) June 18, 2024

Let us know your thoughts on the fixtures in the comments section.