At least six opposition players have recently named Anfield as having one of the best atmospheres in world football, again helping to silence those who downplay the Liverpool crowd.

With players putting aside club colours while on England duty, some of Gareth Southgate’s squad were asked to name the best club atmosphere they’ve played in.

Declan Rice was quick off the mark in definitively naming Anfield as his choice. Chelsea‘s Conor Gallagher was also quite firm on the topic.

He told Channel 4: “Anfield’s got to be up there. I think it’s a pretty special atmosphere you know, when they sing their song before the game, it always gives me a bit of goosebumps and gets me ready for the game.”

Ex-Everton player Anthony Gordon was also complimentary of Liverpool’s support, which will only serve to burn further bridges with his old club’s fans.

“Other than St James’ (Park), Anfield by far,” claimed the Newcastle winger.

“I think because I’m from the city, it probably like, I grew up watching it. But I just think before the game when they sing You’ll Never Walk Alone, it’s top. It’s top level.”

Kieran Trippier was the other interviewee to suggest Anfield, as he praised the atmosphere at Leeds‘ Elland Road too.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah weren’t asked on camera, I think we can all guess which stadium they would have picked!

In recent weeks, further afield, Vinicius Junior also had his say when asked by Real Madrid for the best away stadium in the Champions League. His answer was, of course, Liverpool.

The Brazilian winger has faced the Reds five times in his career, but only once in front of a crowd on Merseyside.

His first trip to Anfield came during COVID-19, and he also played in the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France.

He finally got to experience Liverpool’s home stadium, though, in 2023 when Madrid arrived for a last 16 first-leg.

Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead that night but were then outclassed in the second half, eventually losing the match 5-2, and the tie 6-2 on aggregate.

Emmanuel Adebayor is the sixth player from our list to have recently praised the Reds.

“The atmosphere there is not the most beautiful but it’s definitely the most, the atmosphere really is crazy,” the former-Arsenal and Man City striker told Sky Sports.

“It is so loud and you can tell the fans are behind their team. You’ll Never Walk Alone is beautiful.”