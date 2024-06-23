After being taken seriously ill a fortnight ago, Alan Hansen, Liverpool’s legendary defender, has returned home after being released from the hospital.

On June 9, it was disclosed that the 68-year-old was seriously ill and had been admitted to hospital, leading to an overwhelming number of well wishes.

Graeme Souness later offered a positive update, and now the club have announced that their former captain is now receiving from the comfort of his own home.

A message from Hansen’s family was published on the club’s website and reads:

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously. “We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery. “Thank you.”

Speaking earlier in the week, Souness told talkSPORT: “I spoke to him yesterday (June 16) and he sounded fabulous so I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery.

“I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet, his wife, and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number.

“I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was big Al.

“I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone.

“He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the mickey out of me.”

Hansen won 16 major trophies across 620 appearances for Liverpool and is regarded as one of the best defenders to grace the game, and this positive update is a welcomed one.

All the best in your continued recovery, Alan.