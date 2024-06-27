There have been some notable former Liverpool players in the headlines when it comes to their managerial pursuits, and here we look at the 18 ex-Reds who are currently managers.

There was one notable success story when it came to a former player turning his hand at management last season, and it’s no surprise that his name is Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard was linked to the Liverpool job for some time but made the decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen, whom he guided to a league and cup double after an undefeated domestic season!

With his history-making season in mind, let’s take a look at some other former Reds who are currently managing across the world at various levels:

Xabi Alonso – Bayer Leverkusen

– Bayer Leverkusen Steven Gerrard – Al-Ettifaq

– Al-Ettifaq Nuri Sahin – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund Dirk Kuyt – Beerschot

– Beerschot Charlie Adam – Fleetwood Town

– Fleetwood Town Harry Kewell – Yokohama F. Marinos

– Yokohama F. Marinos Andrea Dossena – SPAL

– SPAL Jan Kromkamp – CSV Apeldoorn

– CSV Apeldoorn Nigel Clough – Mansfield Town

– Mansfield Town Albert Riera – Bordeaux

– Bordeaux Igor Biscan – Al-Ahli SC

– Al-Ahli SC Fernando Torres – Atletico Madrid B

– Atletico Madrid B Alvaro Arbeloa – Real Madrid U19s

– Real Madrid U19s Javier Mascherano – Argentina U20s

– Argentina U20s Steven Caulker – Malaga City

– Malaga City Sebastian Leto – Kifisia

– Kifisia Mark Kennedy – Swindon Town

– Swindon Town Julian Dicks – Heybridge Swifts

A notable name on this list is Nuri Sahin, who was recently named Borussia Dortmund manager after stepping up from his role as assistant under previous boss Edin Terzic.

The 35-year-old has long ties with Dortmund having played there as a youth player and under Jurgen Klopp, he made 274 appearances for the German club in comparison to his 12 for Liverpool.

His former team-mate Steven Gerrard is still in charge of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia – his side finished sixth last season – and in January he signed an extension until 2027.

Dirk Kuyt, meanwhile, secured Beerschot promotion to the Belgian Pro League for 2024/25; Charlie Adam is at Fleetwood Town, who recently were relegated to League Two; and Harry Kewell is now managing in Japan.

Fernando Torres spent three years coaching Atletico Madrid U19s but is now manager of Atletico Madrid B having taken the next step in his promising management career.

Assistants and those still looking

While the likes of Steven Caulker (Malaga City) are taking their first steps into management, a number of ex-Reds have recently vacated positions and are currently out of work.

That includes, Robbie Fowler (Al-Qadsiah), Robbie Keane (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Rigobert Song (Cameroon), Alberto Aquilani (Pisa), Gregory Vignal (Versailles) and Mauricio Pellegrino (Cadiz).

As for those in assistant roles, Stewart Downing is with Leeds U21s, Nabil El Zhar with Muaither SC, it’s Colchester for Paul Konchesky, and Christian Poulsen has been with the Denmark national team since 2021.

Finally, Craig Bellamy could find himself on the list of employed managers shortly having been strongly linked with both Burnley and Wales.

It’ll be interesting to see how they all get on in 2024/25 and who else joins the list!