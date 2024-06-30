With Anfield’s concert commitments to Taylor Swift and Pink now over, the club are in the process of relaying the pitch for the upcoming season.

It has been a busy year at Anfield, from the expansion work on the new Anfield Road Stand to the 2023/24 campaign that proved to be Jurgen Klopp‘s last.

In total, the Reds played 29 games on home soil across all competitions, and the pitch took further punishment during the recent concerts that took place over five different nights.

It was, of course, covered to allow concertgoers to stand and enjoy Taylor Swift and Pink, but as is customary, Anfield is now ready for the pitch to be relaid ahead of a friendly and the 2024/25 season.

In pictures posted by @KoptasticNeil on X, we can see how the old pitch is poised to be relaid after being covered for a number of weeks, work is expected to start on Monday.

Last year, the installation of a new pitch took around three days and was composed of 95 percent grass and five percent artificial fibres.

For the past two seasons, Liverpool have worked with Hatko Hybridgrass, who explained that the ‘hybrid grass’ used “combines all the benefits of a natural grass playing surface with the strength and durability of synthetic grass.”

In simple terms, the hybridgrass system is more durable and able to handle the rigours of sports like football, ensuring a world-class playing surface year round.

The Reds will next play at Anfield on Sunday, August 11, when they host Sevilla in their final pre-season match – six days before the Premier League opener at Ipswich.

Liverpool’s pitch dimensions remain the same for the upcoming season, at 101 by 68 metres.

Just 43 days until Liverpool are back at Anfield for the first time under Arne Slot.

Feature image: X / @KoptasticNeil