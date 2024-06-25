Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark is claimed to be attracting interest from clubs in England and abroad, including former coach Pepijn Lijnders‘ new side Salzburg.

Clark enjoyed a breakthrough season last time out as he built on his early chances in the first team with 12 appearances – including three starts.

The 19-year-old became a regular in the matchday squad in the second half of the campaign, and even scored his first senior goal in the 6-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague.

While there has been a change of manager at Liverpool, that is unlikely to dampen his prospects, with new head coach Arne Slot holding a similar faith in youth.

However, it may be decided that Clark’s development would be better served by spending the 2024/25 season on loan, which could offer him a starting role.

Following up on previous reports, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele claims that at least three clubs are interested in the teenager.

Those are Championship side Norwich and Red Bull-owned outfits RB Leipzig and Salzburg, the latter of whom are now coached by Lijnders.

Lijnders has now begun work as head coach at Salzburg, with their pre-season kicking off on Monday, and in his unveiling press conference he declared that “I want to work with talents and players who want to take the next step.”

The Dutchman added that, along with the club’s existing bank of youth, “if there is a real top talent out there, we will pounce on him.”

It would be no surprise if Lijnders was keen on taking Clark on loan, having namechecked the former Newcastle youngster on a number of occasions while Liverpool assistant manager.

His new No. 2, Vitor Matos, played a central role in Clark’s progress from academy to first team too, having worked as elite development coach for the Reds.

There would unlikely be any issues in negotiations between Liverpool and Salzburg, given the strong relationship between the two parties.

Other youngsters wanted

However, it remains to be seen whether the youngster will even be sent out on loan, with Slot yet to determine which players will be part of his squad heading into 2024/25.

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has already revealed interest from a host of clubs in midfielder James McConnell, including Hull, Blackburn, Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham.

Derby have also been credited with an interest in Clark, while Luke Chambers, Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon are others expected to attract suitors.

Those players will form part of Slot’s first group in for pre-season at the AXA Training Centre, with any call over their immediate futures more likely to be made later in the summer.