Dominik Szoboszlai‘s Hungary earned a last-minute win over Scotland that could keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive, on a night marred by a worrying injury.

A shocking collision between Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Hungary striker Barnabas Varga cast a shadow over Sunday’s 8pm kickoff.

Varga required emergency treatment on the pitch as he was quickly screened from view, with captain Szoboszlai among those forcing a strangely slow medical team into swifter action as he dragged a stretcher onto the scene.

Hungary were left to play on unsure of the extent of Varga’s injury, but their FA later updated that the 29-year-old was stable and responsive in hospital.

Vargas is expected to undergo surgery after breaking several bones in his face, with the Ferencvaros forward also suffering concussion.

The incident paved the way for a frantic end to the tie, with the score tied at 0-0 and both Scotland and Hungary needing a victory to retain hopes of progressing to the last 16.

Though Scotland arguably should have been awarded a penalty, it was Hungary who eventually won out, with Kevin Csoboth sweeping home in the 10th minute of added time.

Szoboszlai was, as ever, the inspiration for his side, and the Liverpool midfielder went close himself on a number of occasions.

No Hungary player had more touches of the ball than Szoboszlai (77) and no player on either side created more chances (four), per FotMob.

He played a role in the winner, too, kicking off the counter after substitute striker Martin Adam brought the ball down in the Hungary box.

Scotland were knocked out with defeat, meaning Andy Robertson is the first Liverpool player to exit the tournament, but it remains to be seen whether Hungary will progress.

With their group games now over, Marco Rossi’s side will hope to reach the last 16 as one of the four highest-ranked sides to finish third.

That will depend on results for the likes of Albania, Croatia, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Austria, Poland, Czechia and Georgia later this week.

After the game, Szoboszlai wore Varga’s No. 19 in tribute to his stricken team-mate, on a night that again showed his credentials as captain of his country.