Hungary may have lost their Euro 2024 opener to Switzerland on Saturday, but Dominik Szoboszlai and his team-mates united their supporters after the game.

Szoboszlai assisted Barnabas Varga to give Hungary hope late on in their Group A opener, but despite fighting back to 2-1, they conceded again for a 3-1 loss.

It was a difficult start to the tournament for a side who saw a 14-game unbeaten run end during their warmup friendlies, but they can still hope to progress to the knockout stage.

To do so, they will need the backing of their support – and they remain united with the players as post-match scenes in Cologne showed.

Following their defeat, captain Szoboszlai led his team-mates over to the Hungary supporters, standing in front of a section of ultras as they sang their national anthem.

A rendition of Himnusz was observed as the players and fans held their hands to their hearts, the emotion painted on their faces.

Szoboszlai was named captain of his country back in 2022, and has kept up this post-match custom during his time with the armband so far.

Hungary’s next game at Euro 2024 comes against hosts Germany on Wednesday night, with a result in that tie likely needed if they are to maintain hopes of reaching the last 16.

Due to 24 teams competing at the tournament, four of the six sides who finish third in their respective groups will progress to the knockouts.

That will be determined by their points tally from the group stage, with Hungary bottom of the current ranking of third-placed sides with an inferior goal difference to Albania, who themselves lost 2-1 to Italy.