Taylor Swift claimed her three-night stop at Anfield broke the stadium’s all-time attendance record – which, of course, was significantly not the case.

“While I was walking to the stage, they pulled me aside and told me another thing that you’ve done for us tonight,” Swift told the sold-out crowd on Thursday.

“And that thing is that you broke the all-time attendance record for this stadium.

“Don’t you just love knowing there’s never been as many people in this room as there are right now? I personally love that feeling.”

The American singer’s three nights at Anfield – which earned the club millions – received almost universal praise, but the claim that she broke the stadium’s attendance record is seemingly not true.

While upwards of 55,000 people were reported to have attended each night of her Eras Tour stop on Merseyside, that is far from the most seen inside Anfield.

In fact, it is not even the most this year, with 60,090 supporters watching the 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on April 14.

Anfield’s all-time attendance record remains the 61,905 spectators who watched a 2-1 win over Wolves in the FA Cup back in 1952.

That may never be broken, with there currently no scope to expand Anfield further following the redevelopment of the Main Stand and the Anfield Road end.

Swift, who is currently in Cardiff before ending her tour of the UK with trips to the Wembley Stadium in London and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, may have broken Anfield’s record for a non-football event.

But there is still a big, blank space between the 55,000 or so in attendance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the stadium’s biggest-ever crowd.