Kylian Mbappe has called Ibrahima Konate an “absolute beast” and gave the Liverpool defender some serious praise.

Despite his injury problems, Liverpool supporters know just how talented Konate is, and their views are also shared by arguably the world’s best player.

Currently on international duty with Konate, Mbappe was very complimentary of his compatriot on and off the pitch, in an interview with Ouest-France.

With quotes from TBR Football, Mbappe said: “Super player and super guy.

“There’s a pretty crazy thing about him; on the field, he’s an absolute beast who you don’t want to cross, but outside, he’s a joy – a very cheerful and friendly guy.

“He’s really fitted into the group (France squad) very quickly.”

Konate made his debut for France in June 2022, shortly after he had produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Champions League final that Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Now, he has 16 caps for Les Bleus and is expected to partner Dayot Upamecano or William Saliba at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Mbappe continued: “It’s like he has been here for 10 years, but he arrived two years ago. It is one of his greatest strengths, beyond the footballer who is constantly growing.

“He takes on importance in the group, he does not hesitate to speak. He is really good.

“He took the place of Raphael Varane in central defence, a position with a lot of competition where we have a brilliant talent pool in France.

“We are very happy to have him with us.”

While Konate was overtaken by Jarell Quansah in the Liverpool squad at the end of the season, Didier Deschamps rightly still trusts the defender to lead from the back for the Euros favourites.

France begin their European Championships with a game against Austria on June 17, before facing the Netherlands on June 21.

The Dutch squad contains Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and captain Virgil van Dijk.

France’s final group match is on June 25 against Poland. It is a group they are expected to progress through comfortably, though the second fixture will no doubt be a difficult test.

Seeing Van Dijk face Mbappe is a tantalising prospect and, with Liverpool possibly having four other players on the pitch at the same time, the Reds will be taking over Leipzig that night.