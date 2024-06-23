You’ll Never Walk Alone is a song that brings people together. With Arne Slot beginning his tenure as Liverpool head coach, and therefore his relationship with the fans, he already knows the anthem’s power.

Originally written for the musical Carousel by Rodgers and Hammerstein, You’ll Never Walk Alone hit the top of the charts in late 1963 thanks to an adaptation by Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers.

It has since gone on to be adopted by football clubs all over the world, most notably Liverpool at Anfield.

Another team to take the song into their hearts has been Feyenoord, the club Slot arrives from this summer.

During his three years at De Kuip, Slot helped ignite the passion in the stands that saw fans belt out You’ll Never Walk Alone in tandem after winning the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.

Upon leaving, he was honoured by supporters who raised a giant tifo reading the words ‘Walk On, Walk On’, complete with his face in the middle.

There were emotional scenes as he joined in with the anthem while waving goodbye to the Feyenoord crowd after his last match, a 4-0 victory against Excelsior.

The farewell continued into the night, with Slot later filmed singing the words at his leaving party as Dutch singer Flemming led the rendition.

Arne Slot preparing himself for his new club at yesterday’s goodbye party. pic.twitter.com/SobjPIpF8H — KuipTalk (@KuipTalk) May 20, 2024

More than a song

Slot comes to Liverpool with a taste of the culture on Merseyside but plenty still to learn.

In his first LFC TV interview, the Dutchman said: “There’s a few similarities between Feyenoord (in Rotterdam) and Liverpool.

“Both are cities alongside the river, people work on the docks, it’s a hard working class, fans that appreciate seeing the team.

“I think these clubs like Feyenoord and Liverpool, from what I saw of it, it just means a bit more for the fans, it just means a bit more if the team does well than at some other places around the world.

“This is what I felt at Feyenoord and I’m expecting to feel the same here at Anfield as well.”

Departing assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders feels similarly.

“There are similarities between Feyenoord and Liverpool. Their fans are so passionate. They also sing You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Slot’s compatriot and long-term acquaintance told the Athletic.

It is easy to get wrapped up in the mythology and passion surrounding the clubs, but even neutrals struggle to ignore the atmosphere at both teams.

Dutch football journalist Michael Statham explained: “I say this coming from a working class background myself, the fans are both quite working class.

“I think Feyenoord represents Rotterdam, Liverpool represents that area, and they’re quite comparable with what the fans expect and the way they are.

“They’re very passionate, actually some of my favourite fans in the Netherlands. I’ve been to De Kuip, really great atmosphere. The fans are standing up. There’s quite a lot of stands. It’s great watching it on the tele, it takes you back to when you’re in the stadium.

“Some people that have been there themselves could talk about it in that it is vociferous and I think him understanding that he has been used to a huge stadium with over 50,000 people.

“Going to Anfield, having the same kind of thing, that’s not going be new for him.”

Slot clearly cannot wait to take advantage of the home crowd at Anfield, telling LFC: “I visited the club once because I knew Pepijn, so I know how it feels when you are in the stadium.

“But to be there as the manager will probably be a bit more different than being there as a fan. It’s going to be really special I suppose.

“I’m used to Feyenoord, which is a fanbase that is really enthusiastic as well and is known for the atmosphere.

“I’m hoping and expecting that this goes one level up, not only in terms of the quality of the players but also in the way the fans will back the team. Like I said, I’m looking forward to it.”

Despite the aura of Jurgen Klopp still lingering, who also came to Liverpool having worked at clubs that sang You’ll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool supporters will be right behind Slot and the team come day one of the season.