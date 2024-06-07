Liverpool could make nearly £10 million from Premier League transfer

Liverpool could make £9 million if Bournemouth were to sell Dominic Solanke, as the former Red is reported to have a £65 million release clause.

This release fee, though, “is limited to a select group of clubs,” report the Athletic.

Liverpool are relevant in it all because they still hold a 20 percent sell-on fee. This means the Reds would stand to make about £9 million from a £65 million sale.

However, any sale would be less than straight forward. Journalist Adam Leventhal wrote that Solanke’s release clause of £65million “can only be activated by certain clubs.”

These clubs are unknown, but Leventhal surmised “that the stipulation only allows leading teams in the Premier League and European leagues, that are also set to play in European competitions, to trigger the clause.”

This is to reduce the number of clubs that Solanke could leave for, with Bournemouth wanting to keep their top scorer.

Among the clubs reportedly interested are Newcastle. In January, the Telegraph reported that the Magpies “made an enquiry about” Solanke.

Solanke only scored recorded one goal and one assist in 27 appearances for the Reds, though that included just six starts.

Since moving to Bournemouth for £19 million plus add-ons, he has made steady progress across his five and a half years on the south coast.

After netting 30 times in 48 appearances across the 2021/22 season, when Bournemouth were in the Championship, Solanke took the 2022/23 season to readapt to Premier League life.

His stock is at an all-time high, having scored 21 goals in 42 matches this season. There were rumours that Liverpool could be interested in the striker, but their buy-back clause has expired.

The striker was once seen as one of England’s great attacking prodigies.

It was seen as a coup to take the U20 World Cup Golden Ball winner from Chelsea. However, his time on Merseyside lasted just two years and included the aforementioned one solitary goal.

With quick feet and a calm head in front of goal, he is starting to now fulfil his potential.

He was touted to join up with England this summer and can perhaps consider himself unlucky not to be included by Gareth Southgate.

Another strong season for Solanke and Liverpool could be looking at a nice sum of money coming into the club.