Arne Slot‘s first game at Anfield will be a pre-season friendly against Sevilla, Liverpool FC have announced.

The match will be the Reds’ fourth and final friendly of the summer, with three games in USA preceding the visit of the Spanish side on August 11.

The friendly takes place the week before the opening Premier League game against Ipswich (August 17).

It means that Slot’s first pre-season will see Liverpool face two Spanish sides (Real Betis and Sevilla) and two Premier League rivals (Arsenal and Man United).

Real Betis (July 26) – Pittsburgh

– Pittsburgh Arsenal (July 31) – Philadelphia

– Philadelphia Man United (August 3) – South Carolina

– South Carolina Sevilla (August 11) – Anfield

Tickets for the home friendly will be priced at £27 for adults, with the match being a 3pm kick off on Sunday, August 11.

Young adults tickets will be available for £13.50 and some juniors priced just £2. More details below.

Liverpool’s last competitive meeting with Sevilla was in the Champions League in 2017, with both games ending in draws, the only other meeting was the 2016 Europa League final.

The two sides also faced off in a pre-season friendly in Boston in 2019, with Divock Origi scoring the Reds’ only goal in a 2-1 loss.

Ticket Details

Season ticket holders, LFC Official Members and Hospitality Seasonal Members can purchase tickets for the Sevilla home fixture from 8.15am on Thursday June 27. More details, including dates for general sale tickets, are available here.

Ticket pricing:

Adults – £27.00

Over 65s – £20.25

Young Adults (aged 17-21) – £13.50

Juniors (aged 16 and under) – £2

Hospitality tickets will be available to buy online here from 10am on Thursday June 27, or you can call the hospitality team direct on 0151 264 2222 for further details.