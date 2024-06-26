Liverpool announced the surprise appointment of 33-year-old Fabian Otte as new goalkeeping coach, with the German able to “take anyone to a different level.”

Upon Arne Slot‘s official unveiling, the head coach confirmed the appointments of three staff for a new-look backroom team.

Along with assistant Sipke Hulshoff and lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters, Liverpool have brought in Otte as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching.

It is a role that sees him take over from the departed John Achterberg, and he will begin work on Merseyside following the United States’ run at Copa America, as he holds a similar position with their national team.

Otte is something of an unknown, but having previously held jobs at Hoffenheim, Burnley and Borussia Monchengladbach, there is evidence of his work in action.

According to goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, speaking to The Redmen TV, Liverpool have hired a “unique” coach who “can take anyone to a different level.”

“What a guy. He’s very unique, he’s got his own goalkeeping style,” Jensen, who worked with Otte at Burnley, said.

“First of all, he’s an amazing person. I should probably start by saying that. I think everyone that will be with him or around him will love his company.

“He can take anyone to a different level as a goalkeeper. Myself, I experienced that by working with him.

“I think you’ll enjoy having him around the club and hopefully can learn something from him.”

Jensen went into detail on how Otte is “unique” as a coach, describing his style as “very German,” being “an expert in one-vs-ones” and bringing “funny new things” to training.

“I think he will do that at Liverpool, bringing triangle ‘balls’, small balls, tennis balls, all that kind of stuff,” the 25-year-old explained.

“Just a modern touch, working with glasses on, headphones so you can’t hear anything, all that type of stuff, he will bring in.

“It’s a fun way of doing it, but that’s what makes him unique and will take you to a new level.”

Otte is by no means a comedy act, though, with Jensen revealing how he would study the science behind goalkeeping and advise his players on the likelihood of where strikers will shoot in any situation.

“If you don’t see him on the pitch coaching goalkeepers, he will be on his computer trying to look through goalkeepers,” he continued.

“He will always be working, always trying to get better at his job.”

Jensen concluded: “I don’t think you’ll get a better goalkeeping coach than him in terms of emphasis and how much he’ll want to work with you. He’s a brilliant guy.”

Alongside Otte, Liverpool have retained the services of veteran coach Claudio Taffarel, who was brought into the club on recommendation of Alisson, who he also works with in the Brazil setup.