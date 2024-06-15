Despite claims Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have held talks with Virgil van Dijk‘s representatives over a move, Liverpool insist they have not been contacted.

Van Dijk will enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool this summer, and as such his future on Merseyside has come into question.

For his part, the Dutchman has pledged his ongoing commitment to the Reds, with the suggestion being that he would be eager to extend his terms at Anfield.

Talks over any new deal have been put on hold, with both player and club focusing on other matters at this stage, but negotiations will likely take place in the near future.

Nevertheless, reports in Saudi Arabia this week claimed that Van Dijk’s camp had met with Al-Nassr following an enquiry over his availability.

Spanish publication MARCA went on to claim that Al-Nassr’s general director had offered “a contract that would make the Dutchman the highest-paid defender in the world.”

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, club sources insist they had not been contacted over any bid for Van Dijk.

Ian Doyle writes that: “Liverpool have not received any expressions of interest from Al-Nassr in Van Dijk and are planning on the Holland international remaining at the club next season.”

The journalist adds that the club are “keen to accelerate talks” with Van Dijk along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, whose deals also expire in 2025.

Of course, though Liverpool have dismissed suggestions of contact with Al-Nassr, that is not to say that Van Dijk’s representatives have not been in touch.

Though the traditional process of a transfer stipulates an agreement between clubs before players are permitted to discuss a move, that is never how it actually works.

Given his contract situation, it would be understandable that, as This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has surmised on YouTube, Van Dijk’s representatives would ‘sound out’ interest from elsewhere.

This would be a very normal exercise for a player with 12 months remaining on his contract, regardless of his standing at Liverpool and the indication that all parties would be open to extending his stay.

Speaking to De Telegraaf while on duty with the Netherlands ahead of Euro 2024, Van Dijk expressed his dedication to the Reds and his desire to play under Arne Slot.

“I didn’t know Arne Slot at all. This was the first conversation,” he said after talks with the incoming head coach.

“I didn’t have the feeling that this was a farewell conversation and I think he also sees me in Liverpool 2.0.

“I got the feeling that he is happy that I am still there and will be there next season, so that I can help him where necessary. This allows us to achieve success on the field.”