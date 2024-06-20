There was an update on the Luis Diaz transfer rumours, with a local journalist naming a price, while Ibrahima Konate caused debate among fans.

Luis Diaz price

Amid speculation about Diaz’s future, the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle has provided an update on the Colombian.

He reported that Liverpool “have had no contact from Barcelona” for the winger, and that the Reds value him “in the region of £75 million.”

This comes after Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Canizares claimed that a meeting is scheduled between Diaz’s representatives and “emissaries from a Spanish club” in the United States either “this week or next.”

Thankfully, Liverpool aren’t thought to have any intentions of selling Diaz this summer and the No. 7 himself admitted that he is “very happy” at the club.

It is unlikely anything comes of these transfer rumours, but if he were to move on, Liverpool would surely act by bringing in another forward this window.

3 things today

An investigation by an independent administrative authority of the French government has found the police “failed in its duty to protect people” at the 2022 Champions League final – read more in the Athletic here

Jurgen Klopp has been “interested” in new goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte for a long time, telling Otte in 2021 of his interest after reading a piece on him

Less-than-reliable Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo report (via. Paisley Gates) that Liverpool are in talks to sign Feyenoord defender David Hancko – surely we can do better?

Latest Liverpool FC news

Speaking to Le Monde, Konate has insisted he wasn’t ‘dropped’ by Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season – he made zero appearances in Liverpool’s last four games

Konate also said in the same interview that losing the 2022 Premier League and Champions League titles is “still stuck in his throat”

Speaking to LFC, Arne Slot admitted he has “visited the club” before due to his friendship with Pepijn Lijnders

Latest chat from elsewhere

Former Liverpool academy coach Steve Cooper is officially the new Leicester manager – good luck to him there

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 over chanting between Croatia and Albania fans on Wednesday – unless they beat Denmark, they’ll be going home anyway

Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe thinks that a football regulator “won’t be good” (BBC Sport)- wonder why the multi-billionaire might not want regulation?

Video of the day and match of the night

Watch with amusement as Diaz, Konate and Virgil van Dijk react to a photo of Joe Gomez on his arrival at Liverpool in 2015.

The Reds rate Joey G's signing day fit from nine years ago ?? pic.twitter.com/RF7wLsD3zs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 20, 2024

Match of the night is Spain vs. Italy at Euro 2024.

The first real heavyweight clash of the European Championships kicks off at 8pm (BST) and is live on ITV 1.