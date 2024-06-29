Luis Diaz continues to impress at Copa America, this time scoring an important penalty in Colombia’s 3-0 win over Costa Rica, while Alisson helped Brazil to their first win of the tournament.

The Reds have another player who will be playing knockout football on the international stage, with Diaz the latest after his side cruised to victory on Friday evening.

Diaz dazzled in his first Group D outing against Paraguay, and he followed it up with a place on the scoresheet having punished Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira for his clumsy defending.

Liverpool’s No. 7 stepped up to the penalty spot on the half-hour mark with the scores poised at 0-0, but he appeared cool, calm and collected as he thumped the ball into the top right corner.

It was an emphatic finish, one we would not mind seeing him bring back to Anfield!

The goal was the first of three for Colombia, with Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba sealing the victory to send their team to the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Diaz, who played 77 minutes of the clash, was FotMob‘s Man of the Match – he completed both his dribbles, had seven touches in the opposition box and created four chances.

The 27-year-old follows Darwin Nunez in scoring at Copa America, and his next opportunity to do so will come against Liverpool team-mate and Brazil No. 1, Alisson.

Alisson‘s side were held to a goalless draw in their first group outing against Costa Rica, where he was a spectator, but the 31-year-old had more to do in the 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Brazil conceded 15 shots on goal and from the six on target, Alisson saved five – which included an incredible save to his right after the ball was deflected on route.

Eder Militao got his head on the shot from Damian Bobadilla and Alisson had to be quick to reset himself. With his body at full extension, he parried it away to safety in impressive fashion.

It was another nod to his world-class abilities and he could do little about Paraguay’s goal as it rocketed into the bottom corner with little notice. Though Globo Esporte harshly claimed it was one he “would be expected to defend.”

Brazil now sit second in Group D with one match remaining, and with a goal difference swing of six to third-place Costa Rica, they looked destined to join Diaz’s Colombia in the next round.

Alisson and Diaz will face one another on Tuesday in the United States, which is early morning on Wednesday for those in the UK.