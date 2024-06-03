Arne Slot‘s silence after becoming Liverpool head coach has curiously continued on Monday, on a day that also saw the club celebrate its 132nd birthday.

Slot’s silence continues

Slot officially took charge at Liverpool on Saturday, but you wouldn’t really know it!

Since then, it has largely been radio silence at Anfield, with no official first interview released and a generally low-key feel.

Arne Slot has been in the job 2 days now, and we haven't had any sort of interview or media from the club. I'm really surprised by that. — Ian Mc (@McGlynnimino) June 2, 2024

Have to say I thought there’d be some media coverage of Arne Slot’s first official day as the Liverpool manager, maybe an interview. A stark contrast to when Klopp arrived, very underwhelming. — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) June 2, 2024

I find it extremely odd Arne Slot started his job 2 days ago and we are yet to see a single interview… ???? — Birty (@Birty1989) June 3, 2024

So Arne Slot has spoken about the Liverpool job in the Netherlands pressers for weeks and weeks and we haven't had any sort of interview or media from the club still, after some days into his contract. This is weird. — Geir Ivan Torvik (@GeirIvanTorvik) June 2, 2024

We would expect plenty of content imminently, but having been Liverpool manager for three days now, it seems odd that nothing of note has been said yet.

Maybe we’re just impatient!

5 other things today: Carvalho’s future & £80m ‘saved’

Fabio Carvalho has already been given a big hint at his chances under Slot – the new Reds boss appears to be an admirer!

Slot’s No. 2 Sipke Hulshoff has offered a cryptic response to a question about him joining Liverpool – he’s widely expected to be heading to Anfield!

Liverpool still have a 24-year-old Colombian on their books who has just ended his EIGHTH loan spell! Who else forgot Anderson Arroyo exists?

The father of Liverpool ‘target’ Assan Ouedraogo has rejected “false reports” about his son, with a decision over his future set to be made “soon”

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are showing an interest in Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. He does appear to be a primary target, given the number of reports linking him with a move! (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are said to have opened talks with Khephren Thuram over a summer move, having been strongly linked last summer. Could the Nice midfielder be seen as a Wataru Endo upgrade? (Tutto Juve)

Alisson is reportedly one of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest transfer targets this summer – losing him doesn’t even bear thinking about, but the source isn’t the most trustworthy! (TEAMtalk)

Other chat from elsewhere

Kylian Mbappe has completed his ‘free’ transfer to Real Madrid from PSG – earning him a signing-on fee of around £85 million! (Sky Sports)

Newcastle reportedly hope to seal the signing of former Liverpool target Lloyd Kelly this week, on a free transfer from Bournemouth (Telegraph)

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager – we didn’t see this one coming a few weeks ago! (Chelsea FC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Saturday marked five years to the day since Liverpool won their sixth European Cup, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final.

Here’s a clip from This Is Anfield‘s documentary, ‘Jurgen Klopp: 10 Defining Moments’, looking back on that special evening in Madrid…

Match of the night is England vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (7.45pm), in an international friendly in preparation for Euro 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones will all be hoping to feature, with the former looking to prove his worth as a midfielder.