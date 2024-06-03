★ PREMIUM
Slot silence, Carvalho’s future & Inacio interest – Latest Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot‘s silence after becoming Liverpool head coach has curiously continued on Monday, on a day that also saw the club celebrate its 132nd birthday.

 

Slot’s silence continues

Slot officially took charge at Liverpool on Saturday, but you wouldn’t really know it!

Since then, it has largely been radio silence at Anfield, with no official first interview released and a generally low-key feel.

We would expect plenty of content imminently, but having been Liverpool manager for three days now, it seems odd that nothing of note has been said yet.

Maybe we’re just impatient!

 

5 other things today: Carvalho’s future & £80m ‘saved’

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Fabio Carvalho has already been given a big hint at his chances under Slot – the new Reds boss appears to be an admirer!
  • Slot’s No. 2 Sipke Hulshoff has offered a cryptic response to a question about him joining Liverpool – he’s widely expected to be heading to Anfield!
  • Liverpool still have a 24-year-old Colombian on their books who has just ended his EIGHTH loan spell! Who else forgot Anderson Arroyo exists?
  • The father of Liverpool ‘target’ Assan Ouedraogo has rejected “false reports” about his son, with a decision over his future set to be made “soon”

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

2K9F8NJ Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK - 26th October 2022

  • Liverpool are showing an interest in Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. He does appear to be a primary target, given the number of reports linking him with a move! (Fabrizio Romano)

  • Liverpool are said to have opened talks with Khephren Thuram over a summer move, having been strongly linked last summer. Could the Nice midfielder be seen as a Wataru Endo upgrade? (Tutto Juve)

  • Alisson is reportedly one of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest transfer targets this summer – losing him doesn’t even bear thinking about, but the source isn’t the most trustworthy! (TEAMtalk)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Leicester City's manager Enzo Maresca during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kylian Mbappe has completed his ‘free’ transfer to Real Madrid from PSG – earning him a signing-on fee of around £85 million! (Sky Sports)

  • Newcastle reportedly hope to seal the signing of former Liverpool target Lloyd Kelly this week, on a free transfer from Bournemouth (Telegraph)

  • Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager – we didn’t see this one coming a few weeks ago! (Chelsea FC)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Saturday marked five years to the day since Liverpool won their sixth European Cup, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final.

Here’s a clip from This Is Anfield‘s documentary, ‘Jurgen Klopp: 10 Defining Moments’, looking back on that special evening in Madrid…

Match of the night is England vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (7.45pm), in an international friendly in preparation for Euro 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones will all be hoping to feature, with the former looking to prove his worth as a midfielder.

