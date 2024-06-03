Though he has never played for Liverpool at any level, 24-year-old Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo remains under contract as he ends his eighth loan.

Arroyo signed off on his time with Spanish side Burgos CF on Sunday evening, with a 1-1 draw at Alcorcon that saw them finish ninth in the Segunda Division.

The Liverpool loanee played the full 90 minutes at right-back in what was his 16th appearance for the club since swapping from FC Andorra in January.

Overall, Arroyo has spent time with eight different clubs on loan over six seasons, but remains a Liverpool player at this stage.

He last signed a contract extension in 2022, which ties him to Anfield until next year, but there is a chance that he will finally join another club on a permanent basis this summer.

If so, the majority of his suitors are likely to come in Spain, where he has spent six of his eight loan spells.

That includes each of his last five – with Salamanca, Mirandes, Alaves, Andorra and Burgos – having also gained experience in Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Arroyo signed for Liverpool from Colombian side Fortaleza in 2018, but has been unable to play for the club or even train much of the time due to complications in securing a UK work permit.

He was slated for involvement in pre-season in 2019, but suffered a foot injury that ruled him out of the tour of the United States.

To sum up his position in the squad, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Arroyo’s status by a Colombian journalist while in the US and, with This Is Anfield among those in attendance, the manager appeared uncertain who he even was.

It is a similar situation to that faced by Brazilian midfielder Allan Rodrigues and Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

However, while Awoniyi was eventually able to gain a UK work permit and has since returned to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, that is unlikely for Arroyo.

Instead, Liverpool could be expected to seek a sale this summer, with this potentially their last opportunity to cash in.

The club would not be eligible for compensation if he departs on a free transfer in 2025, meaning Arroyo will either be sold or only sent on loan if he agrees to another extension.

Liverpool are due to release a number of players this summer, including left-back Adam Lewis and forward Mateusz Musialowski, but their Colombian defender will not be part of that group.