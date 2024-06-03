Liverpool are yet to confirm the appointment of Sipke Hulshoff as Arne Slot‘s assistant, with the Dutch coach giving a cryptic update over the weekend.

Slot’s tenure as Liverpool head coach officially began on June 1, but as it stands there has been little in the way of an unveiling by the club.

There has been no in-house interview with Jurgen Klopp‘s successor or any further details when it comes to his backroom staff.

He is, however, expected to be joined Hulshoff as his No. 2, while Ruben Peeters’ agency has already confirmed his move from Feyenoord as first-team lead physical performance coach.

Over the weekend, Hulshoff spoke with regional broadcaster RTV NOF and, in quotes carried by Omrop Fryslan, gave a cryptic response on his move to Liverpool.

“I can’t go into too much detail, but ultimately it is the head coach who decides who comes along,” he said.

“And the collaboration with Arne is at such a good level that his confidence in me is also great and that is wonderful.”

Hulshoff’s switch to Liverpool is still all but certain, having already vacated his position with the Netherlands national team in anticipation.

Any delay in his appointment may be due to him awaiting a work permit, which has cast doubt over the arrival of technical advisor Etienne Reijnen.

Virgil van Dijk did, however, effectively confirm Hulshoff’s appointment in an interview with NOS ahead of the European Championship.

“I am very happy for [Slot] and his family, and also for Sipke of course, despite the fact that he will not be [with the national team],” the Liverpool captain said.

The 49-year-old is currently still in the Netherlands, attending a match between former club SC Twijzel and VV Steenwijk on Sunday.

Liverpool yet to confirm Slot’s backroom staff

Liverpool saw assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz leave the club along with Klopp, while at least five other staff members have chosen to depart, too.

Vitor Matos has joined Lijnders at Red Bull Salzburg and head of goalkeeping John Achterberg will join Steven Gerrard‘s staff at Al-Ettifaq.

Assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson has left, but Claudio Taffarel opted to stay, and fitness staff Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger have also moved on.

Liverpool have seen a number of appointments off the field, many of whom will hold positions at Fenway Sports Group, rather than the club itself.

But the makeup of Slot’s coaching staff is as yet unconfirmed.