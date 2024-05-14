After uncertainty over exactly when Arne Slot‘s assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, would join Liverpool, that has become clearer with an update from the Dutch FA.

Slot is due to be formally unveiled as Liverpool’s new head coach at the end of the season, and will bring at least three of his Feyenoord staff with him.

Assistant coach Hulshoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen are all due to join after compensation was agreed with the Eredivisie club.

However, with Hulshoff also serving in the Netherlands national team staff, it was unclear if he would be able to join for the start of pre-season.

• READ: I followed Arne Slot at Feyenoord – here’s why LFC made the right move

With the Netherlands part of this summer’s European Championship, which runs from June 14 to July 14, there was a chance that Liverpool would be without a key part of their new-look backroom.

But the Dutch FA have now confirmed that Hulshoff has vacated his position as Ronald Koeman’s assistant, to be replaced by Dwight Lodeweges.

That paves the way for the 49-year-old – who has worked with Slot at both SC Cambuur and Feyenoord – to join Liverpool as soon as the season ends.

Hulshoff can be compared to the departing Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, in that he works closely with Slot, preparing and often leading training sessions.

• READ: Pepijn Lijnders wanted for manager job that could still benefit Liverpool

During his time with the Netherlands national team he has already worked closely with Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Speaking during Hulshoff’s first camp with the Dutch squad, Van Dijk praised his impact in training, describing the coach as “very clear and tactically strong.”

“I like when he leads training”

“Of course I didn’t know Sipke Hulshoff before this. You have to get to know each other,” the Liverpool and Netherlands captain told vi.nl.

“You see what his qualities are and I personally certainly like that. Hopefully he can continue that well.

“He is very clear and tactically strong. I like the moments when he leads a training session.

“I think I also speak for the group. We’re only four days into it, but it’s a good start.”