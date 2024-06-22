The first ridiculous VAR decision of Euro 2024 typically came from a Premier League official, with Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk left frustrated.

Van Dijk captained Netherlands in their second game of the group stage on Friday night, against tournament favourites France.

Though billed as one of the most exciting ties of the round, it proved to be a low-quality affair as Ronald Koeman’s side dug in to avoid defeat and all but secure a knockout spot.

Netherlands could – and should – have won it, however, when Xavi Simons struck from the edge of the area midway through the second half.

The celebrations were cut short, though, with referee Anthony Taylor advised by his linesman that Denzel Dumfries was stood in an offside position when Simons let fire.

A long VAR check followed – breaking the norm from an almost-seamless tournament so far otherwise – as Taylor’s Premier League colleague Stuart Attwell adjudged the situation.

It was a subjective call over whether Dumfries had blocked goalkeeper Mike Maignan from attempting to save Simons’ effort, and after nearly three minutes, Attwell decided the goal should not stand.

This is Virgil van Dijk on ???? disallowed Dutch goal ??#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/7c3BrCWvfX — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 21, 2024

The game played out as a 0-0 draw, and speaking to Optus Sport after the game, Van Dijk said: “We scored a goal that is a fair goal.

“[Maignan] had no chance to get into that corner, but the English referee decided to disallow it.”

It seems no coincidence that the first major VAR issue at the Euros came with Premier League officials in charge, with it not lost on fans of various clubs and countries.

Stuart Attwell sticking to Premier League principles by taking forever to make that VAR call. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 21, 2024

"Stuart Attwell on VAR" must be among the worst words a football fan can hear. — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) June 21, 2024

Every single decision at the Euros was made accurately and quickly then they got Stuart Attwell on VAR — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) June 21, 2024

Stuart Attwell with the longest VAR check of the tournament. You couldn't make it up ??? #NFFC #EURo2024 — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) June 21, 2024

Only Anthony Taylor and Stuart Attwell could bring VAR delays to an otherwise flawless (so far) competition. Makes you proud to be English. ??????? — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) June 21, 2024

English officials eh? UEFA should not employ them. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) June 21, 2024

Stuart Attwell and Anthony Taylor have just ruined the tournament. Ridiculous. — Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) June 21, 2024

Anthony Taylor did well last night in a big game. He was let down badly by his mate on var. Stuart Attwell is not a good official for me and somehow gets a call up to be at euros!! #var pic.twitter.com/nclwdc1Bw2 — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) June 22, 2024

Infecting the euros with our good processes — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 21, 2024

Speaking in his post-match press conference, per the Mirror, Koeman summed up the farce, saying: “If it’s offside, then you don’t need to spend five minutes touching your ear.

“I don’t understand this. If you have this much doubt, you give a goal!

“Dumfries did not hinder the goalkeeper. It wasn’t because of Dumfries that Maignan didn’t go for the ball, Maignan did not react because he simply couldn’t get to the ball anyway.

“He would have never reached that ball. It’s a legal goal. Once again, he’s not disturbing the goalkeeper.”