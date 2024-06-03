When are the Premier League fixtures released for 2024/25?

One Premier League season may have just come to a close, but we are already moving closer to finding out the fixture list for 2024/25. Here’s what you need to know.

In his final season in charge, Jurgen Klopp saw his side seal a return to the Champions League and finish third after a long flirtation with the title.

The Reds added one trophy to their cabinet but now face life without their charismatic German, with Arne Slot chosen to pick up from where he left off.

It is a busy summer across the board with international tournaments, pre-season obligations and seemingly little time to take a breath – modern football, eh!

When is next season’s fixture list released?

The Premier League will announce next season’s fixture list at 9am (BST) on Tuesday, June 18.

When does the season start?

The new season will get underway on the weekend of August 16/17/18, just over a month after the conclusion of the Euros.

If we want to look ahead to the final matchday, that will be played on Sunday, May 25.

What will we be looking out for?

Some things never change on fixture release day, and that includes swiftly looking for when the Reds will face Man United, Everton and Man City.

We have to play everyone twice, but the timing and whether you play home or away first is an important detail.

There will also be three fresh opponents. Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton all dropped back into the Championship and have been replaced by Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton.

What else is there to know?

This season, there will be no winter break – the reason for this being that the season is starting slightly later than usual, and this will afford players a longer break.

Does not seem right, but that’s their decision!

The league have committed to ensuring no club plays within 60 hours of another match over the Christmas and New Year period, and no game will be scheduled for December 24.