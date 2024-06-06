With Arne Slot having officially begun his job as Liverpool head coach on June 1, some have been questioning why he is yet to make a public appearance.

James Pearce of the Athletic has shed some light on the topic, writing: “It was always planned that Slot’s unveiling would happen closer to the start of pre-season rather than in early June.

“I’m looking forward to hearing him set out his plans, but there’s no rush — he doesn’t have any players to work with for another month.

“After a long season at Feyenoord, I’m sure he will be enjoying some family time before embarking on the biggest challenge of his life.”

Slot has been on Merseyside already and has no doubt been getting some early business out of the way. Jurgen Klopp has also revealed he has spoken to the Dutchman on the phone.

On May 23, he was spotted at Anfield as well as at a restaurant near Ormskirk.

• READ HERE: Slot arrives in Liverpool ahead of official unveiling

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst reported: “It’s been remarked by people with knowledge of the situation that early July might be the time when fans get to hear from Slot for the first time.”

The coaching staff

While Slot is in his position, Liverpool are yet to officially announce the arrival of his assistants, though this is expected to be a formality for most.

His assistant at Feyenoord, Sipke Hulshoff, is among those, with Virgil van Dijk letting slip his move to Liverpool.

Speaking to NOS, translated by Football Oranje, the Reds captain said: “I am very happy for him (Slot) and his family.

“And also for Sipke (Hulshoff) of course, despite the fact that he will not be here (at the Netherlands camp).”

Van Dijk was referring to how Hulshoff stepped down from his role with the Netherlands as Ronald Koeman’s assistant ahead of Euro 2024.

Ruben Peeters will be taking the job of lead physical performance coach for the first team.

His position appears to have some overlap between the jobs done by Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger prior to their departures this summer.

Kornmayer served as head of fitness and conditioning, while Schlumberger’s role was head of recovery and performance.

Etienne Reijnen, analyst and technical advisor at Feyenoord, formed part of the package finalised with Feyenoord to take Slot and his team to Liverpool.

However, Algemeen Dagblad report that he is facing issues obtaining a work permit.

Journalist Mikos Gouka wrote: “The talented trainer does not yet have a work permit, which is no longer easy to obtain in England. Slot and Liverpool still want him, but there is a chance that Reijnen will remain at De Kuip (Feyenoord’s stadium).”