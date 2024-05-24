Arne Slot arrives in Liverpool ahead of official unveiling

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been spotted on Merseyside ahead of officially starting his job on June 1.

Slot was announced as the new head coach of Liverpool on Monday, less than 24 hours after Jurgen Klopp‘s final game in charge on Sunday.

On the same day, Slot’s Feyenoord were also playing at home as they bid farewell to the Dutch coach who is taking over at Anfield.

And just four days after the 45-year-old’s last match in the Netherlands, he has been on Merseyside getting acquainted with his new home.

On Thursday, Slot was seen at the two Michelin-starred Moor Hall Restaurant near Ormskirk, where he was photographed with chef Mark Birchall.

The restaurant is a short drive from where Slot is expected to live, Formby.

Slot was also spotted at other locations in Liverpool, with Michael Deane of Hat, Scarf or a Badge reporting he was seen coming out the players’ entrance at Anfield on Thursday night.

Writing on X, he said: “Was walking to an event at Hotel Anfield tonight when we seen a Range Rover coming out the players entrance at Anfield, it was only Arne Slot.

“Couldn’t get my phone out quick enough but give him the thumbs up, he responded with a big smile and a thumbs up. He looked happy.”

While Slot doesn’t officially start his new job until June 1, he will no doubt want to settle quickly on Merseyside to ensure a good pre-season.

The Dutchman’s coaching staff are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that Sipke Hulshoff will be assistant and head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen will also arrive from Feyenoord.

The transition comes with Klopp departing Anfield after 491 games in charge, along with coaches Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos, John Achterberg and Jack Robinson and fitness staff Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger.

Slot is clearly keen to get started and has already brought the start of pre-season forward to the first week of July, according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe.

While he has been left with a strong squad, there is plenty of work for the new boss to do ahead of the season beginning on August 17.