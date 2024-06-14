With Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch is excited at what it could mean for his game.

Gravenberch has played 38 times for Liverpool since Klopp signed him from Bayern Munich for £35 million, in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to ESPN, Gravenberch’s father, Ryan Gravenberch senior, explained how the German’s departure could actually help his son.

“I don’t think he has spoken to Slot yet, but Ryan is happy that he is coming,” said his father.

“Although he loved playing under Klopp, Slot’s playing style suits Ryan a little better.

“Slot plays more like Man City and Arsenal, under Klopp Liverpool played more directly. Slot’s game suits Ryan better from Ajax’s training.”

These comments were by no means intended as a slight against Klopp, though. In fact, Gravenberch’s father spoke glowingly about the former manager.

He said: “Klopp had more empathy and personal interest than (Julian) Nagelsmann and (Thomas) Tuchel combined. That immediately gave Ryan a very good feeling in the first conversations.

“Klopp knew that Ryan had not had an easy time at Bayern. He understands that he has to put a young boy abroad at ease.”

The father also noted how fellow Dutch internationals, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk, helped his son settle in.

“[They] help him a lot,” he added.

“Not only in terms of football, but it is also mainly about the little things. Practical things, such as which hairdresser is best to go to in Liverpool.

“That all sounds simple, but it helps you enormously when you come to live in a new city somewhere abroad.”

Gravenberch was far from perfect last season, but he showed promise on several occasions, particularly at either end of the campaign.

He scored four goals but it was in his ability to drive from midfield that he impressed most. It is this quality that has seen him called up for the Netherlands squad to play at Euro 2024.

While he may not start, he will play a part as his nation aim to win their first major tournament since 1988, when the Euros were, like this year, held in Germany.

They begin their campaign against Poland on June 16, before games against France and Austria conclude the group stage.