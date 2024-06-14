It’s a relatively quiet time for Liverpool FC, with Euro 2024 beginning and the new manager yet to give his first interview. Liverpool reporter David Lynch answers your questions.

Why isn’t a No. 6 a priority signing after we bid £115 million for Moises Caicedo last year? (@TooDripi)

It’s not necessarily that it’s not a ‘priority’ in that the club don’t think a long-term, world-class option is needed in the holding role because, as you point out, they went huge for Caicedo last summer and they also really wanted Aurelien Tchouameni.

But the key issue here has always been whether that world-class six is on the market and, in most recent windows, Liverpool haven’t felt that has been the case.

Now I don’t watch enough football to know if they’re wrong about that (so please don’t shout at me), but I would also point out that last summer people on social media were claiming someone like Florentino Luis was the answer when clearly he wasn’t.

If Liverpool are to make a signing in that position, they want to be absolutely sure that it’s a huge upgrade on Endo, not just a sideways move. But, at the moment, they don’t seem to expect that this type of player will come up, and that’s why it’s not as high up the priority list as a defender and a forward.

Do you personally think we will sign a defensive midfielder this summer, Dave? (@RobbieQuarshie)

Just my personal opinion, but I feel like no.

Maybe the dream six will come on the market and we’ll get a nice surprise but I’m not sure that will happen.

Another aspect to consider is that, even if they don’t have that absolutely elite holder, Liverpool do have an awful lot of midfielders.

Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago barely played last season, and yet neither of them was missed numbers-wise – and only one of them is gone now!

I guess you could argue that they shouldn’t have signed Endo if they knew they were going to end up with a bloated midfield once Bajcetic returned, but would they have got into the top four and won a trophy last season without him? I’d say definitely not.



Do you think that our reported lack of interest in a No. 6 is a limiting factor to what we can achieve next season? (@BackseatsmanLFC)

I do think that, until Liverpool sort this, there is a bit of a ceiling on what they can do.

When they became the best team in the world during Michael Edwards‘ last stint, they had an undeniably world-class operator in every position across the pitch, and that’s not quite the case at the moment.

That said, they can still be very, very good next season, even if nothing happens in that position – just look at Arsenal with Jorginho (not Declan Rice, contrary to popular belief) playing there for much of the last campaign.

Of course, you’d worry about them up against a Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final, but then they dominated the latter with Wataru Endo playing phenomenally at Anfield last season so who knows? The key factor for me will be how the manager settles.



When do you expect Liverpool to officially to unveil Arne Slot? (@AloysiusWilli19)

I asked about this last week and was told nothing was going to happen any time soon, so I’m not surprised at all it’s not been this week.

And, as you can see, Slot is taking a well-deserved break before embarking on the biggest challenge for his career so far, so that has delayed things a little.

But with pre-season set to get under way at the very start of July, I’d say Liverpool would want the unveiling done before then. So, I’m thinking we’ll see something take place at Anfield in late June, and I’m very much looking forward to hearing from him.



I read that Liverpool prepared to buy a right-sided forward and a centre-back without selling anyone in those positions, is that your understanding? (@iHyypia)

I’d agree with that take. With Joel Matip departing and Mohamed Salah needing better back-up/competition, these are two positions that Liverpool are taking a real look at this summer.

As ever, it’s impossible to guarantee anything in the transfer market, but these are the two areas I expect to be strengthened and they aren’t reliant on departures.



I really struggle to see it with Bruno. He’s an excellent player and Liverpool really liked him prior to his move to Newcastle, but that £100m release clause is outrageous.

I think for that money you’d want someone a little younger and a little better, and so I don’t believe they’ll be involved.

As for the potential sales, I’d expect Van den Berg to move on given the interest, though Mainz are still a long way from Liverpool’s expectations on a fee. Morton, meanwhile, will probably get a chance to show what he’s about in pre-season before any decisions are made.

And as for Kelleher, Liverpool aren’t pushing him out of the door in the slightest and would expect a big offer well north of £20m to even consider letting him go. So he’s not ‘for sale’ in that sense.



Are Liverpool expected to announce more friendlies? (@olliefoxy)

Yes, definitely. There will be a fixture against a European team being announced in the next couple of weeks or so. It’s not been fully agreed who Liverpool will play yet, though, so keep your eyes peeled.

How much of any potential transfer budget is based on player sales? (@PaidiDeFaoite)

I wouldn’t say it is based on sales at all. Liverpool are in rude health financially and in a strong position in terms of PSR/FFP, so they aren’t reliant on shifting players in any way.

It’s also fairly help they’ve lost a decent chunk of wages with Matip and Thiago going, so that gives even more room for manoeuvre in terms of incomings. Still, they could make a decent chunk of money on departures this summer, which is always helpful.



Favourite Taylor Swift song? (@DannyDobs)

I have no interest in Taylor Swift at all but I’m 35 years old so I don’t think I’m the target audience.

I do think it says an awful lot about how we consume music nowadays, though, that she can be the biggest popstar in the world and yet I could only name probably two songs. These megastars just don’t seem to have the same cut through as they did when radio and music television were much more influential.



When will Liverpool return for pre-season? (@LiverpoolThail7)

I’ve been told the first week of July and, given that July starts on a Monday, I’d hazard a guess it will be that day!



Have any clubs been linked as part of FSG’s multi-club venture? (@pappi_chocolate)

There were a few rumours about Vasco da Gama in Brazil and I’d pay heed to those because it is a club that could perhaps be acquired on the cheap amid their issues with 777.

Nothing major to report yet, though. And to be fair, I think Edwards should have enough on with sorting out key appointments at Liverpool before turning any attentions to the multi-club issue.



What has been your favourite moment covering Liverpool? (@tho62550324)

I’ve mentioned this one before, but I’d say getting a Jurgen Klopp hug in the mixed zone in Madrid after Liverpool had won the Champions League is right up there.

It’s mostly an absolute privilege to be able to do this job and I never forget that.



Where do you normally get your information from? (@Jason91761200)

If I told you this, I’d be absolutely finished as a journalist! All I can say is, various places.



Could you name us our top three transfer targets, please? (@Kv2009Lv)

Honestly, I wish I could. I’m happy to admit I don’t know everything that’s going on at Liverpool and never will.

But one thing I can guarantee is that, whenever I get info, I won’t sit on it!

No journalist would do that because you run the risk of someone else getting the story out there. So, if I hear who Liverpool’s top three targets are, I promise you’ll read it here!