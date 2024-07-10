Trent Alexander-Arnold has highlighted two key qualities Jurgen Klopp had that allowed young players to flourish at Liverpool.

If Arne Slot is to succeed at Liverpool, he will need to get the best out of the players already at the club and that includes those breaking through from the academy.

Many of the U21s and U18s played a vital part in Liverpool’s 2024 League Cup win, but they need to be believed in if they are to develop into regular first-team players.

Alexander-Arnold is just one of the youngsters Klopp helped nurture during his time on Merseyside, and the No. 66 outlined why he was such a great coach.

Of Klopp, the Scouser told CNN: “Probably without going into too many tactical and technical things, as an out-and-out footballer – which he should take credit for as well – the two biggest things that a young player could ever ask for is opportunity and trust.

“Those two things he’s shown to me over and over again. I can never thank him enough for that.

“Potentially at the time that I came through, there’s a different manager that doesn’t trust young players and I don’t get the opportunities that I get and my story is completely different.

“It’s down to him, the reason why I was given the opportunities I’ve been given.”

Alexander-Arnold broke through to make his Liverpool debut in October 2016 and played 310 times for the German.

After his last match, the 25-year-old could be seen crying on the pitch as the manager bid farewell to Liverpool.

“I can talk for hours for the impact he’s had on the city and how big he is to the people, not just football fans, but the city in general,” said the England midfielder.

“He’s a huge figure, someone who’s been amazing. You couldn’t ask for more from a manager, and that’s not even talking about the football side of things.

“His values and ethics, his morals that align with the club’s values and the city’s values.

“I’ve got a lot of mates, people that I know that are Everton fans, and even they were half-devastated with the news.

“He’s almost bigger than football within the city, what he’s done, what he represents and how he represents us. You can’t ask for anything more.”

While the majority of Everton supporters are definitely not “half-devastated” to see him go, the points Alexander-Arnold makes about his trust in youngsters are key.

His successor, Slot, must retain those qualities which has helped so many Liverpool legends rise. Without trust and opportunity, the next Alexander-Arnold won’t come through.