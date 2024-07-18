Earlier this summer, there were claims Alexis Mac Allister was a target for Real Madrid, and while the midfielder put those to bed, his father has now taken time to respond.

After travelling to join the Argentina squad at the conclusion of last season, Mac Allister was questioned on links to Real Madrid and insisted he was “very happy” at Liverpool.

“I’m not talking about assumptions,” he said in a straight-to-the-point declaration, but one that did not completely put a line through reports linking him to the Spanish giants for 2025.

And now his father, Carlos, has responded following Argentina’s Copa America triumph. While the door is closed this summer, he knows future offers will likely arise.

“Alexis is not thinking about leaving Liverpool, he has been there for a year,” Mac Allister Sr. told Radio La Red earlier in the week.

“We know that Real Madrid is on the list. It is not easy to arrive at a club and play 40 games, usually, you do it in 20 at the most, and Alexis is doing very well.”

It is because Mac Allister is thriving that he continues to be the subject of exit rumours, and Arne Slot will not be deterred if that is the case next season as it means his No. 10 is performing.

The Argentine signed a contract at Anfield until 2028, and while we will all have to accept rumours are part of the process, the hope is the 25-year-old will be at the club for the long term.

He made 46 appearances in his debut season at Liverpool, scoring seven and assisting seven in a campaign that arguably earned him the title of ‘Player of the Season’.

“Ugly” Copa America final

Mac Allister lifted the Copa America trophy for the first time after Argentina’s 1-0 win over Luis Diaz‘s Colombia in the final, but it came after scary scenes outside the stadium in Miami.

Thousands were locked outside in a small and overcrowded area in dangerous heat levels, and Mac Allister’s family were caught up in the distressing scenes.

Mac Allister Sr. said: “I have never seen a Copa America as poorly organised as this one. We arrived at the stadium at 6pm, two hours early, with children, and there were 4,000 people crowded at the gate.

“We entered at 8pm, two hours late. We had a very bad time, it was very ugly.

“It seems like nothing happened because we were champions of America. We ask them to improve for the World Cup, not only for the families but for all the spectators.”