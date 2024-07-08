Luis Diaz has been readily linked to Barcelona despite uncertainties surrounding their finances, but their president has now claimed they’re capable of splashing cash on a big transfer.

The Colombian recently insisted he is “very happy” at Liverpool, but speculation remains over his future amid links to Barcelona.

Last month, it was reported that Diaz is the “left winger that [sporting director] Deco considers to be ideal,” with it claimed new manager Hansi Flick also gave the green light.

Liverpool are planning to welcome the 27-year-old back for pre-season next month, but there has always been a hint that if they received the right fee they would consider a sale.

With Barcelona’s widely reported financial issues in mind, that appeared off the table but now their club president, Joan Laporta, has claimed they are confident their situation will soon improve.

Although talking in direct relation to impressive Spanish winger Nico Williams, Laporta said, as quoted by ESPN: “Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams.

“Nico’s a player I like — I like him a lot. We are working with [new coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on.

“Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga’s Fair Play limits.

“And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].”

Williams’ release clause at Athletic Club is worth in the region of £48.9 million, a fee less than what the Reds would be after for Diaz, who they paid £50 million for in January 2022.

Liverpool have also been mooted to hold interest in Williams, though the 21-year-old’s wage demands in excess of £200,000 per week will be off-putting, to say the least.

What could it all mean?

Diaz, still currently representing Colombia at Copa America, has given no indication that he is itching for a move away from Anfield nor that he would push for one.

He is contracted until 2027 and Barcelona would need to make good on their confidence that they are cash flush if they were to turn Liverpool’s heads with an offer.

The Spanish side’s interest in Diaz is real, but any move will depend on how seriously they pursue Williams and if he has other offers for his services on the table.

With Spain and Colombia still competing for silverware, there is unlikely to be immediate movement on this front so you should expect to see it dragged out a little longer.

As the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes noted, “you may see a situation in August, like in previous seasons, there’s a little bit of a hurry to get things done and make sure everyone’s squads are in order.”

And that is when Barcelona would need to put their money where their mouth is.